today's howtos
How To Create A Bootable Ubuntu 22.04 LTS USB Drive | Itsubuntu.com
How To Create A Bootable Ubuntu 22.04 LTS USB Drive
In this tutorial, we will show you the method to create a bootable Ubuntu 22.04 LTS USB drive in Windows. If you are reading the article, we are sure that you have a USB stick ( Pen drive) with enough space for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and software like Rufus to create a bootable USB.
How to Install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish)
Hello Ubuntu Users, Canonical has released much awaited Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop operating system on 21st April 2022. Code name for Ubuntu 22.04 is Jammy Jellyfish and it is a LTS (Long Term support) release and will get updates and support for next 5 years.
In this guide, we will learn how to install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) step by step with screenshots. Before moving to installation part, let’s see what are the new features and improvement in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
How to Use the Rsync (Remote Sync) Command in Linux with Examples
talking and exchanging data, establishing communication among themselves in bits, zeros and ones, making up all the great content we get off the internet.
From watching videos on YouTube to laughing about the latest memes shared by our friends on social media. Computers use different protocols to communicate with each other, interpreted by our operating systems and presented by our favorite browsers.
But there are many ways computers can communicate with each other, and one of the most cherished and beloved methods by advanced Linux users is using rsync.
How to install Blender 3.1.0 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Blender 3.1.0 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
How to install FreeOffice on Debian 11 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install FreeOffice on Debian 11.
Add User to Sudoers in Ubuntu - ByteXD
In most modern operating systems, there are various levels of authorities a user can have, which governs who have the power to access files on the system.
The user with the highest authority in Linux operating system is the root user, and as the root user you can do anything to the files in the system (some of those files govern the hardware in turn) from execution to deletion, this power is only limited to the root user to prevent risky actions, or even prevent actions that expose the system to catastrophic consequences (i.e., attacks).
Sometimes you need to execute a command as the root user (or as another user without logging-out and logging in again!), but in this case you should have the authority to do so! If you can’t that means you are not in the sudo group, neither you are in the sudoers file!, in this article, we are going to explain both ways to grant a user that authority. (Note: sudo is the acronym for Super User DO).
Getting Started with Alpine Linux Apk Command Examples
Every Linux distribution has its package manager that plays a role in the installation and management of software packages. For Debian/Ubuntu we have an apt package manager.
For RHEL and modern RedHat distributions such as CentOS, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux, the package manager is DNF. Of course, we have universal package managers such as snap and flatpak.
In Alpine Linux, APK, short for Alpine Package Keeper, is the package management tool. It retrieves packages and information about the packages from online repositories.
Enable Browsing with DNS Over TLS (DoT) on Ubuntu Made Easy
Today we increasingly saw the importance of privacy and security in computing. This includes our browsing activity, which now needs protection even more than before. This tutorial will help you enable DNS over TLS (DoT) on Ubuntu using Quad9 service, an alternative technology to DNSCrypt or DoH, that helps preventing anybody to wiretap and/or hijack what website you are visiting on web browser. This feature is already built-in on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish and we do not need to install additional software.
Managing logs with Logrotate on Ubuntu – VITUX
The performance of a computer or server environment very much depends upon the system memory and disk usage. If something is consuming more disk space then it will lead to a system error. Likewise, increasing log file size must be controlled to reduce such risk.
Logrotate was introduced as a system utility that rotates, compresses the log files, and mails system logs. Such management of log files reduces disk space usage and prevents system errors.
In this article, we are going to discuss the installation process and the configuration of logrotate on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server.
Linux Fu: An Odd Use For Fork() | Hackaday
If you are a Star Trek fan, you’ll probably remember the phrase “You have to learn why things work on a starship.” The truth is, in most episodes, knowing how to override another ship’s console or make gunpowder didn’t come in very handy, but boy when it did, it really saved the day. Linux is a lot like that. There are a few things you probably don’t need to know very often, but when you do need to know, it makes a huge difference. In this particular post, I want to look at an odd use of the fork system call. For many purposes, you’ll never need to know this particular irregular use. But when you need it, you are really going to need it.
This is actually based on an old client of mine who used Unix to run a massive and very critical report every day. The report had a lot of math since they were trying to optimize something and then generate a lot of reports. In those days, the output of the report was on old green-bar paper on a line printer. The problem was that the report took something like 14 hours to run including the printouts. If someone discovered something wrong, there was no time to run the report again because the next day’s report would have to start before the second run would finish.
Security Leftovers
Best Linux distro for programming (2022)
Why would you want to go to the trouble? Because you're a programmer, an engineer, or a system administrator who wants to get the most from Linux. Or, you're a power user, and you want to push your computer as far as you can take it. If that's you, then these are the distributions for you.
Linux Kernel: Four LWN Articles Outside the Paywall Today
