Programming Leftovers
Live - Let's talk dev-ops - introduction | Linux.org
It was a quick one, but I did a 22ish minute live this thursday with an intro to some great dev-ops / infrastructure tools. Check it out below. I'm going to try and do a weekly live on Thursdays at 8pm EDT. Some will be fun, some may not be! lol. Either way, join me and hop in the chat.. I love talking to you guys! Maybe we'll do some guests as well.
NVIDIA transition from fir-dev
Dear Flang Community and Supporters,
NVIDIA’s involvement in fir-dev, the fir-dev branch on github flang-compiler/18-llvm-project, is coming to a close.
Thank you to everyone who contributed to fir-dev and to all of the dedicated contributors and reviewers who helped upstream code to llvm-project.
As of April 21, 2022, NVIDIA will transition to contributing directly to llvm-project. NVIDIA will no longer be contributing to or upstreaming code from fir-dev.
Access to fir-dev will remain open. There will be no change in the access policies or permissions without consensus of the flang community. Others are free to continue to use fir-dev.
NVIDIA will continue to contribute to llvm-project/flang with the same dedication that we have in the past. Our commitment to flang is unwavering.
The syslog-ng insider 2022-04: typing; sudo; Zinc; Elastic Cloud; 3.36; - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community
This is the 100th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
Meld file and folder diff viewer
EasyOS has 'xfdiff' to see differences between two files. You can find it in the "Utility" menu. However, if you would like something more heavy-duty, that also compares folders and can generate patch files, then consider Meld...
Setting Up a CI System Part 4: Live patching your CI gateway - mupuf.org
System updates are a necessary evil for any internet-facing server, unless you want your system to become part of a botnet. This is especially true for CI systems since they let people on the internet run code on machines, often leading to unfair use such as cryptomining (this one is hard to avoid though)!
The problem with system updates is not the 2 or 3 minutes of downtime that it takes to reboot, it is that we cannot reboot while any CI job is running. Scheduling a reboot thus first requires to stop accepting new jobs, wait for the current ones to finish, then finally reboot. This solution may be acceptable if your jobs take ~30 minutes, but what if they last 6h? A reboot suddenly gets close to a typical 8h work day, and we definitely want to have someone looking over the reboot sequence so they can revert to a previous boot configuration if the new one failed.
This problem may be addressed in a cloud environment by live-migrating services/containers/VMs from a non-updated host to an updated one. This is unfortunately a lot more complex to pull off for a bare-metal CI without having a second CI gateway and designing synchronization systems/hardware to arbiter access to the test machines's power/serial consoles/boot configuration.
So, while we cannot always avoid the need to drain the CI jobs before rebooting, what we can do is reduce the cases in which we need to perform this action. Unfortunately, containers have been designed with atomic updates in mind (this is why we want to use them), but that means that trivial operations such as adding an ssh key, a Wireguard peer, or updating a firewall rule will require a reboot. A hacky solution may be for the admins to update the infra container then log in the different CI gateways and manually reproduce the changes they have done in the new container. These changes would be lost at the next reboot, but this is not a problem since the CI gateway would use the latest container when rebooting which already contains the updates. While possible, this solution is error-prone and not testable ahead of time, which is against the requirements for the gateway we laid out in Part 3.
How to convert ebooks in bulk with Python and Calibre - Orthodox Pirate
A literal string type for Python [LWN.net]
Using strings with contents that are supplied by users can be fraught with peril; SQL injection is a well-known technique for attacking applications that stems from that, for example. Generally, database frameworks and libraries provide mechanisms that seek to lead programmers toward doing The Right Thing, with parameterized queries and the like, but they cannot enforce that—inventive developers will seemingly always find ways to inject user input into places it should not go. A recently adopted Python Enhancement Proposal (PEP) provides a way to enforce the use of strings that are untainted by user input, but it uses the optional typing features of the language to do so; those wanting to take advantage of it will need to be running a type-checking program.
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 439
Rust Library Team Aspirations | Inside Rust Blog
Over the past years, Rust has grown from a language used by a few dedicated users into a well-known language used by lots of highly visible projects and successful companies. As the Rust user base, the community, and the ecosystem continues to grow, we need to look forward and consider how we need to scale to adapt to the needs of the ever expanding Rust ecosystem.
Recently, the compiler team shared their blog post detailing their ambitions for 2022, and the language team published a roadmap with their vision for Rust in 2024.
Security Leftovers
Best Linux distro for programming (2022)
Why would you want to go to the trouble? Because you're a programmer, an engineer, or a system administrator who wants to get the most from Linux. Or, you're a power user, and you want to push your computer as far as you can take it. If that's you, then these are the distributions for you.
today's howtos
Linux Kernel: Four LWN Articles Outside the Paywall Today
