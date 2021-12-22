today's leftovers
Daniel Aleksandersen: Get your logo into inboxes with BIMI and email best practices
To comply with these email standards, you must maintain records that precisely describe which servers are allowed to send emails on behalf of your domain. These descriptions are stored as machine-readable records in the Domain Name System (DNS). In the case of DKIM, you must also commit to cryptographically signing every outgoing message.
BIMI is a new addition to the DNS record acronym soup. It puts aside the stick and offers senders a carrot instead. In exchange for configuring your domain with a strict DMARC policy built on SPF or DKIM (or both), you might have your brand’s logo show up next to your messages in recipient inboxes. The logo shows up in a square or round frame next to the message sender’s name; a spot typically reserved for contact photos from your address book.
ATO to Host Free Online Talks on UX Design and Contributing to Samba
By now, I’m sure that practically everyone involved in open source knows about All Things Open, the open source conference that for the past decade has cranked up every October at the Raleigh Convention Center in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina with a focus on…well, all things open source.
My virtualization setup so far with Linux's virt-manager and friends
My primary use for virtualization requires the servers to have IPs on one of our (public) networks, one that my work desktop is also connected to. This has been a long standing weak point of the official Linux virtualization solutions, and I dealt with it in a way that was suggested to me way back then: I added another network interface to my desktop, connected it to the relevant network, and dedicated it to being a bridge to the virtual machines (in what is known as a 'macvtap' bridge). This is well documented by libvirt and seems to be the default behavior if you tell libvirt to bridge to some interface. I set my bridged network up by copying the XML from this 2016 article, making appropriate changes for my network device names, and loading it with 'virsh net-define ...'. Possibly I could also have set it up inside virt-manager, but I didn't try. This works fine to let my desktop talk to guests, although the traffic makes a round trip through my office switch.
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 22.04 LTS Released with Cinnamon 5.2 Desktop Environment
Two years in the works, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 22.04 LTS is based on the upstream Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) release and comes with the latest Cinnamon 5.2 desktop environment (version 5.2.7 is included by default in the ISO image). In addition, this release includes fixes for the background and screen tearing issues.
today's howtos
FreeBSD 13.1-RC4 Now Available
The fourth RC build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 13.1-RC4 amd64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC4 i386 GENERIC o 13.1-RC4 powerpc GENERIC o 13.1-RC4 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.1-RC4 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 13.1-RC4 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.1-RC4 armv6 RPI-B o 13.1-RC4 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.1-RC4 aarch64 RPI o 13.1-RC4 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.1-RC4 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.1-RC4 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.1-RC4 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.1-RC4 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 13.1-RC4 riscv64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC4 riscv64 GENERICSD Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.1" branch. A summary of changes since 13.1-RC3 includes: o Several manual page fixes and updates. o The cft.h header file has been imported from OpenBSD, with additional follow-up fixes and updates. o A fix in libcxxrt to restore API/ABI has been added. o A change to make files opened with O_PATH avoiding blocking non-forced unmount has been reverted. A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64 and i386 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/13.1-RC4/ BASIC-CI images can be found at: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/CI-IMAGES/13.1-RC4/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image.
today's leftovers
