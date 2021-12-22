Ubuntu Founder Explains Why Distro Won’t Support Flatpak
In a live Q&A to celebrate the recent Ubuntu 22.04 release Ubuntu’s founder was asked if the desktop edition of the OS would ever consider shipping with Flatpak support “out of the box”.
And his answer was pretty terse: no.
He has his reasons, of course.
“I can say right now Flatpak’s wouldn’t work for us. I don’t think they have the security story and I also don’t think they have the ability to deliver the same integrity of execution over time that Snaps have ‘cos we built those things into Snaps.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 337 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
10 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 25 min ago
15 hours 19 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
16 hours 43 min ago
16 hours 49 min ago
16 hours 51 min ago