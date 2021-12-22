Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 22nd of April 2022 03:22:32 PM

In a live Q&A to celebrate the recent Ubuntu 22.04 release Ubuntu’s founder was asked if the desktop edition of the OS would ever consider shipping with Flatpak support “out of the box”.

And his answer was pretty terse: no.

He has his reasons, of course.

“I can say right now Flatpak’s wouldn’t work for us. I don’t think they have the security story and I also don’t think they have the ability to deliver the same integrity of execution over time that Snaps have ‘cos we built those things into Snaps.”