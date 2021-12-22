3 things to know about Drupal in 2022
A broad range of enterprises, including nonprofits, media and publishing, government agencies, education, and more, rely heavily on Drupal. But while Drupal is widely recognized as one of the most robust and flexible content management systems (CMS), it also has a reputation for being difficult to work with.
Research conducted at a 2019 DrupalCon suggested that while experienced developers felt empowered and loved working with Drupal, novice users found it challenging to learn and work with. The Drupal community recognized that there was a serious need to improve the ease of use right from the moment you install Drupal.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 304 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
10 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 25 min ago
15 hours 19 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
16 hours 43 min ago
16 hours 49 min ago
16 hours 51 min ago