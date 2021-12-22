reServer Jetson-50-1-H4 is an AI Edge server powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 64GB
reServer Jetson-50-1-H4 is an AI inference edge server powered by Jetson AGX Orin 64GB with up to 275 TOPS of AI performance, and based on the same form factor as Seeed Studio’s reServer 2-bay multimedia NAS introduced last year with an Intel Core Tiger Lake single board computer.
The 12-core Arm server comes with 32GB LPDDR5, a 256GB NVMe SSD pre-loaded with the Jetpack SDK and the open-source Triton Inference server, two SATA bays for 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives, up to 10 Gbps Ethernet, dual 8K video output via HDMI and DisplayPort, USB 3.2 ports, and more.
