Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle BPM
Oracle is a computer technology corporation best known for its software products and services like Java.
In 2020, Oracle was the second-largest software company in the world by revenue and market capitalization. They employ over 130,000 people, and sell cloud-engineering services and systems and database management systems.
Oracle has a fairly prominent position with open source. They are a supporting member of the Linux Foundation, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, and the Java Community Process.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 296 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
10 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 25 min ago
15 hours 19 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
16 hours 43 min ago
16 hours 49 min ago
16 hours 51 min ago