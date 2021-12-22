Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 22nd of April 2022 03:36:10 PM

If you don't like the idea of setting up an Arch-based desktop by yourself, check out XeroLinux, a beautiful, easy-to-install variant of Arch Linux.

The Linux kernel has spawned tons of operating systems that you can use for various purposes. From Ubuntu to Kali Linux, every Linux OS delivers something different to the users.

Distros like Arch Linux offer complete control to the user in terms of customization. However, it may be a challenge for beginners to set up an Arch system. Therefore, TechXero brings a whole new operating system called XeroLinux to ease the process of setting up an Arch-based desktop on their machine.