XeroLinux: A Beautiful Arch-Based Linux Distribution for Beginners
If you don't like the idea of setting up an Arch-based desktop by yourself, check out XeroLinux, a beautiful, easy-to-install variant of Arch Linux.
The Linux kernel has spawned tons of operating systems that you can use for various purposes. From Ubuntu to Kali Linux, every Linux OS delivers something different to the users.
Distros like Arch Linux offer complete control to the user in terms of customization. However, it may be a challenge for beginners to set up an Arch system. Therefore, TechXero brings a whole new operating system called XeroLinux to ease the process of setting up an Arch-based desktop on their machine.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 270 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
10 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 25 min ago
15 hours 19 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
16 hours 43 min ago
16 hours 49 min ago
16 hours 51 min ago