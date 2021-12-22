Language Selection

Games: Sony, Lutris, Valve, and More

Friday 22nd of April 2022 03:48:08 PM
Gaming

  • Sony just released a firmware flashing tool for the PS5 controller. Let's get it working on Linux. - Invidious

    Sony's doubling down on their commitment to PC gaming and now they've released their official DualSense Firmware Update Tool.

  • [ES] Black 4 Blood: agrega soporte experimental para Linux
  • Stellaris: Overlord expansion confirmed for release on May 12 | GamingOnLinux

    Ready to become the overlord of others in Stellaris? You're going to get your chance when Stellaris: Overlord releases officially on May 12, 2022.

    This is a full expansion too, not just some little pack. Not only that but the latest free update version 3.4 "Cepheus" is launching at the same time. This free update will bring plenty of new content and improvements for all players worked on by their "Custodian Team".

  • Lutris now has a Flatpak Beta available and updated for the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux

    While it's not quite ready just yet to be a one-click install, the game manager Lutris is at least now available with various improvements as a Flatpak Beta.

    The what: the point of Lutris is to bring together many different launchers (Steam, Epic Games, Origin, GOG, Ubisoft), along with support for running games through Wine and Emulation too.

  • Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder adds gamepad support, works on Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux

    Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder is a rogue-like tactics army battler that I was absolutely in love with when it first entered Early Access and now on the Steam Deck I love it all over again.

    You build up a little army of fleshy people and equip them with all sorts of weird combinations like: a bow and arrow, a sword stuck in stone, a rabbit in a hat, a stale pretzel, an American football and the list of weird weapons goes on and on. When ready, you run through dungeons room by room and face off against various robotic creations (and other horrors) while your people auto-battle. It's thoroughly odd but really engrossing to play through.

    It's closing in on the 1.0 release, and a new update rolled out recently which amongst other things, added in controller / gamepad support. Naturally, I took it for a spin on the Steam Deck and apart from some tutorial quirks, it feels really great to play on it. Can easily see this getting a Deck Verified rating once it's more polished.

  • The upcoming Steam Deck Dock got an upgrade, now called a 'Docking Station' | GamingOnLinux

    At some point, Valve quietly tweaked the specifications for the upcoming official Steam Deck Dock and it's actually better than what they said originally. We still don't even know exactly when it will be out, and they likely want to improve the overall docked experience first as there's quite a few quirks (especially in desktop mode).

  • Overgrowth from Wolfire Games goes open source | GamingOnLinux

    Just like they did with some earlier games, Wolfire Games have now open sourced the game code for Overgrowth. What is it? Overgrowth is a 3D martial arts action-adventure featuring giant rabbits — jump, kick, throw, and slash your way to victory.

    You will still need to own a copy of the game, as the open source release does not include the data files, which is a great way for developers to support the open source community (and enable their game to live on forever pretty much) while also continue to earn from it easily.

  • Rocket Bot Royale is like a Worms styled Battle Royale with jumping tanks | GamingOnLinux

    Rocket Bot Royale is a brand new release from developer Winterpixel Games that seems to be what you get if you took Worms, turned it into a Battle Royale and turned everyone into a tank.

    It's ridiculously frantic. With both solo and group play, everyone starts off in the helicopter that flies into that map and then just like other BR games, you get to pick where you pop out. Quite hilarious actually and really fast-paced, so games don't last particularly long so it's a great coffee-break game too. Your tanks can climb up walls, rocket-jump and more. It's last tank standing, with a map that gradually gets smaller due to rising water levels.

XeroLinux: A Beautiful Arch-Based Linux Distribution for Beginners

If you don't like the idea of setting up an Arch-based desktop by yourself, check out XeroLinux, a beautiful, easy-to-install variant of Arch Linux. The Linux kernel has spawned tons of operating systems that you can use for various purposes. From Ubuntu to Kali Linux, every Linux OS delivers something different to the users. Distros like Arch Linux offer complete control to the user in terms of customization. However, it may be a challenge for beginners to set up an Arch system. Therefore, TechXero brings a whole new operating system called XeroLinux to ease the process of setting up an Arch-based desktop on their machine. Read more

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle BPM

Oracle is a computer technology corporation best known for its software products and services like Java. In 2020, Oracle was the second-largest software company in the world by revenue and market capitalization. They employ over 130,000 people, and sell cloud-engineering services and systems and database management systems. Oracle has a fairly prominent position with open source. They are a supporting member of the Linux Foundation, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, and the Java Community Process. Read more

reServer Jetson-50-1-H4 is an AI Edge server powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 64GB

reServer Jetson-50-1-H4 is an AI inference edge server powered by Jetson AGX Orin 64GB with up to 275 TOPS of AI performance, and based on the same form factor as Seeed Studio’s reServer 2-bay multimedia NAS introduced last year with an Intel Core Tiger Lake single board computer. The 12-core Arm server comes with 32GB LPDDR5, a 256GB NVMe SSD pre-loaded with the Jetpack SDK and the open-source Triton Inference server, two SATA bays for 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives, up to 10 Gbps Ethernet, dual 8K video output via HDMI and DisplayPort, USB 3.2 ports, and more. Read more

3 things to know about Drupal in 2022

A broad range of enterprises, including nonprofits, media and publishing, government agencies, education, and more, rely heavily on Drupal. But while Drupal is widely recognized as one of the most robust and flexible content management systems (CMS), it also has a reputation for being difficult to work with. Research conducted at a 2019 DrupalCon suggested that while experienced developers felt empowered and loved working with Drupal, novice users found it challenging to learn and work with. The Drupal community recognized that there was a serious need to improve the ease of use right from the moment you install Drupal. Read more

