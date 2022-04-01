today's howtos
How to Install Discord on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Discord is a free voice, video, and text chat app used by tens of millions of people ages 13+ to talk and hang out with their communities and friends. Users communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files in private chats or as part of communities called “servers.” Discord is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux Distros.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the Discord client on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three different methods with the command line terminal.
How To Enable SSH Server on Ubuntu 22.04 – TecAdmin
SSH (Secure Shell) is a cryptographic protocol to provide secure data transmission over insecure networks. OpenSSH is the server that implements SSH protocol to provide remote server shell access.
Today, I have created a new Ubuntu 22.04 Desktop virtual machine. After installation, I found that the SSH server is not enabled by default. So I have installed the OpenSSH server and enabled the SSH connections. This tutorial explains you to how to install and enable SSH on an Ubuntu 22.04 Linux system.
How To Upgrade Ubuntu 21.10 To Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
This tutorial will guide you to upgrade from Ubuntu 21.10 to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS was released on 21 April 2022. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS will be supported for five years till April 2027. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is powered by Linux Kernel 5.15.
Previously, we published one article on how to upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. If you are Ubuntu 20.04 LTS user then it can be useful for you.
How to Create Bootable USB Installer for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | UbuntuHandbook
The new Ubuntu 22.04 LTS has been released! If you’re going to do a fresh install, then this tutorial may help to burn the ISO image into your USB stick.
How to Install Flarum Forum on Debian 11
How to Remove All White Space Characters From a Text File
Working under a Linux operating system distribution gives you a very unique perspective on how alterable the computing world can be. For instance, getting rid of white space characters on text files can somewhat sound like a tedious task unless you are using Linux as your primary operating system.
White spaces are not just horizontal like the spacing of words in this article or other printable characters. White spaces also exist as vertical spacing of lines and/or paragraphs. So why remove white spaces? The primary reason is to sanitize the outlook of your targeted text file.
How to Install QPrompt on Debian 11
Hello, my friends. Linux is great, and it’s great because of the absurd amount of software we can install on the system. This makes it ideal for almost any type of user such as developers, professionals, and enthusiasts. Proof of this is that we can install all kinds of applications. Today, for example, you will learn how to install QPrompt on Debian 11.
How to Install PHP 7.4 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
PHP 7.4 is a significant update of the PHP language that was “officially” released on November 28, 2019. This is a standard upgrade from now on from the existing PHP 7.3 release to PHP 7.4, which is the last version in the 7 PHP series that brings in arrow functions for cleaner one-liners, preloading for improved performance, typed properties in classes, improved type variances, spread operator in arrays and much more.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PHP 7.4 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish by importing the Ondřej Surý repository, the maintainer for PHP on Debian, and installing, upgrading, or removing howto instructions.
How to create a coil spring (helix) in SketchUp
Recently, I started doing a while bunch of new models in SketchUp, and I always try to only use my own components, never anything from the 3D warehouse. This means extra work, but also more satisfaction when you succeed. But then, I did face one big challenge. How to make a helix, a three-dimensional spiral, that most elusive of shapes.
In essence, most of 3D design is just figuring the intricate intersect of planes in three dimensions. Sounds trivial, but sometimes, you end up scratching your head, not quite sure what to do. I decided to check a number of online tutorials, and while they do accomplish the task, I found them impossible to reproduce. The actual steps needed in SketchUp baffled me more than the concept of how a helix should look like. Well, eventually, with great satisfaction, I worked it out. It's not the prettiest or most efficient method, but it's dead simple. Let me show you.
How to Write and Run a C Program in Linux – VITUX
Linux is becoming a developer’s programming paradise because it is an open-source operating system and freely available. The Turbo C compiler is already an old way to compile programs, so we programmers should switch to Linux to use a new programming environment. In this article, we will explain how to write, compile and run a simple C program. This will serve you as a foundation to move on to more complicated and useful C programs that you can write and run on Linux.
We have run the steps and commands mentioned in this article on an Ubuntu 22.04 LTS system, but it works exactly the same on other versions like Ubuntu 20.04 or distributions like Debian 11.
How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - Simple Steps - Cloudbooklet
Ubuntu 22.04 is officially released on 22 April 2022 and available on all cloud platforms also. Here you are going to upgrade your system or server from Ubuntu 20.04 to Ubuntu 22.04. If you are running Ubuntu 18.04, you need to first upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 and then finally upgrade to 22.04 LTS.
In this guide you are going to learn how to clean up your Ubuntu 20.04 server or system’s unused packages, old kernels, journal logs, apt cache and then upgrade to 22.04 LTS in simple steps.
How to Set JAVA_HOME Path in Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.04 – VITUX
Many Java-based programs require the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) to run smoothly regardless of the operating system. For development, most IDEs like Eclipse and NetBeans require the Java Development Kit (JDK) on your computer. Whether you’re a newbie who wants to learn how to develop or an application you have installed requires a Java installation on your system, we’ve got you covered. Setting up the JAVA_HOME path is quite simple.
In this tutorial, we will learn how to install the JDK on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.04 and set up the Java_HOME path. Let’s start with the installation of the JDK.
How to use Kustomize to manage kubernetes configurations
Kustomize is used for Kubernetes native configuration management. It introduces a template-free way to customize application configuration that simplifies the use of off-the-shelf applications. Kustomize traverses a Kubernetes manifest to add, remove or update configuration options without forking. It is available both as a standalone binary and as a native feature of kubectl as apply -k.
Kustomize simplifies deployments by allowing you to create an entire Kubernetes application out of individual pieces — without touching the YAML configuration files for the individual components.
How to upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04/21.10 to 22.04 LTS
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (“Jammy Jellyfish”) has just been released! Checkout the release page here.
In this guide we will learn how to safely upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) or the previous release Ubuntu 21.04 to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS using the command-line
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Sparky 2022.04 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2022.04 Special Editions: GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue ready to go. Sparky “GameOver” Edition features a lightweight desktop, a very large number of preinstalled games, useful tools and scripts. Built for gamers. Sparky “Multimedia” Edition uses a lightweight desktop environment and features a large set of tools for creating and editing graphics, audio, video and HTML pages. Sparky “Rescue” Edition is an operating system which works in a live DVD/USB mode only (no installation on a hard drive). The Live system contains a large set of tools for scanning and fixing files, partitions and operating systems installed on hard drives.
