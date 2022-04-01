today's howto Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Installation Guide with Screenshots Good news for Ubuntu users, canonical has released Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system for Desktop and Servers. As this is the LTS (Long Term Support) release, so we will get updates for next 5 years (till 2027). Jammy Jellyfish is the code for this release.

Ansible Playbooks - OSTechNix In the last article, we have discussed about Ansible ad hoc commands. Whatever we learned there will be applied in this article but in a different way. This tutorial explains what is a Playbook in Ansible and how to work with Ansible Playbooks with examples.

5 Ways to Check Available Memory in Ubuntu 22.04 – VITUX As Ubuntu users, especially as administrators, we need to check how much RAM resources our system uses and how much of it is free. We also know that most administrative tasks are better done from the Linux command line than from the graphical user interface. For example, servers usually work on the shell, and there is no graphical user interface at all. Since it is most important to control the memory resources on servers, it is best to learn the appropriate commands that can help us manage servers.

16 Practical Examples of Traceroute Command in Linux The internet is a vast network system full of databases, servers, routers, and other web structures. When you type a web address and hit the enter button on your web browser, it routes through your internet connection to the host address via the web. In the middle of the destination, when your packet starts the journey from the computer and reaches the destination server, it travels a lot inside the web. Many Linux, Windows, and Mac tools allow you to track every step of your internet packet. The traceroute command is one of the most used tools that you can use on Linux to track every step, live status, connection strength, latency, and many more regarding your internet packets.

Ritesh Raj Sarraf: Systemd Service Hang Finally, TIL, what can all be the reason for systemd services to hang indefinitely. The internet is flooded with numerous reports on this topic but no clear answers. So no more uselessly marked workarounds like: systemctl daemon-reload and systemctl-daemon-reexec for this scenario.

How to Install WordPress on Ubuntu 22.04 Using LEMP Stack (NGINX) - ByteXD In this tutorial we will learn how to install all the necessary components in an Ubuntu 22.04 machine to serve as a web server so we can use WordPress on it. From first launch to ready-to-browse. In a Linux server there are various applications we can use as a web server. The two most popular web servers in the market are the Apache HTTP Server and NGINX . While there are others, these two dominate almost all of the market. In this tutorial we will focus on learning how to serve WordPress using NGINX, using the combination of applications commonly known in acronyms as the LEMP stack.

How to Install Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable Plex Media Server is software to store all your digital media content and access it via a client application such as your TV, NVIDIA Shield, Roku, Mobile App, and many more platforms. Plex Media Server organizes your files and content into categories. It’s extremely popular with people storing TV Shows and Movie Libraries, and if your connection is good enough, share it with your friends and family. Over time Plex Media Server has grown much and now supports many platforms. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish by securely importing the GPG key and official Plex repository and some tips on basic sets and creating a reverse proxy with Nginx.

How to Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth, with a recent update in 2021 that Chrome is currently the primary browser of more than 2.65 billion internet users. However, as you would know, after installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish, only Mozilla Firefox is packaged with the distribution but luckily, installing Google Chrome is a straightforward task. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Google Chrome in three alternative ways: stable, beta, or unstable versions on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line console.

How to Use the chattr Command on Linux Along with the usual read, write, and execute file permissions, Linux files have another set of attributes that control other characteristics of the file. Here’s how to see them and change them.

