Software: GNOME, KDE, Joplin, and Calibre Thibault Martni: Funding decentralised/local-first applications for GNOME :: Thib views — On digital citizenship The GNOME Foundation has not been giving as much news as we wish it has, but doesn’t mean nothing happened! In the hopes of making GNOME useful for as many people as possible and finding sustainable funding, the Foundation needs to run public programmes. Let’s examine together what makes a suitable programme, what direction the Foundation is taking, and how you can help shaping the programme and the future of the GNOME Project as an active community member.

Tasks I wanted something to store all my to-do stuff, so I created this simple task list application! With Tasks, you can create new tasks by typing the new task’s name in the text field at the bottom of the window, and when hovering over some task it displays an edit and remove button. In the application header it has a task count on the left, showing the total number of tasks, and a clear and an about button on the right, which removes all the tasks and opens an about page, respectively.

Joplin Notes - Russell Coker Joplin supports storing notes on a number of protocols including Nextcloud and WebDAV. I setup WebDAV because it’s easiest, here is Digital Ocean instructions for WebDAV on Apache [3]. That basically works. One problem for my use case is that the Joplin client doesn’t support accounts on multiple servers and the only released way of sharing notes between accounts is using the paid Joplin Cloud service. There is a Joplin Server in beta which allows sharing notes but that is designed to run in Docker and is written in TypeScript so it was too much pain to setup. One mitigating factor is that there are “Notebooks” which are collections of notes. So if multiple people who trust each other share an account they can have Notebooks for personal notes and a Notebook for shared notes.

Can I use Caliber to order and listen to audiobooks? More and more users are choosing to migrate from the usual paper books to electronic books. We store these files on our disk drives, but like the rest of the content, they need some organization. A piece of software that can help us a lot in this type of task is the ebook manager , Calibre. The first thing we should know is that this is a totally free open source application that has all the functions that we are going to need. It not only focuses on the management of our electronic book libraries , but goes much further. In this way, from Caliber we will have the possibility of avoiding these contents, reading them, converting them and much more. All this through a peculiar user interface that we can also customize.