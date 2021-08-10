today's leftovers
Internet spring cleaning: How to delete Instagram, Facebook and other accounts
So you’ve washed your sheets and vacuumed under the couch in the name of spring cleaning. But what about your online clutter?
Introducing Dayana Galeano – The Mozilla Support Blog
Dayana’s primary focus will be supporting the mobile ecosystem, including Firefox for Android, Firefox for iOS, Firefox Focus (Android and iOS), as well as Firefox Klar. The role will initially emphasize support question moderation, including tagging and categorizing our inbound questions, and the primary support channels will be app reviews on iOS and Android. This will evolve over time, and we will be sure to communicate about these changes.
Bootlin at the Embedded Linux Conference North America 2022 - Bootlin's blog
Bootlin CEO Thomas Petazzoni and COO Alexandre Belloni will both be attending the next Embedded Linux Conference North America, on June 21-24 in Austin, Texas.
Celebrate Earth Day with these Arduino projects | Arduino Blog
In celebration of Earth Day, we thought it would be fun to highlight a handful of open-source projects that may inspire you to help make a positive impact on our world. From air quality and water pollution monitoring to wildlife conservation and deforestation prevention, here are just some of the ways our community members are leveraging Arduino to come up with innovative solutions.
US Public Sector regulatory compliance with Ubuntu Pro and AWS GovCloud
Federal government organisations that either collect, store, share, transfer, or process sensitive data, as well as all federal agencies, their contractors, and service providers, are required to operate in high-security environments to ensure the safety of sensitive data such as Personally Identifiable Information or confidential information.
Developing applications for regulated federal and high-security environments can be a challenging task due to the overwhelming number of compliance requirements developers need to conform to, like FIPS, FedRAMP, ITAR, DFARS, and many more.
Making sure your physical and virtual infrastructure meets all these requirements is a difficult, time-consuming endeavor. Therefore, AWS GovCloud and Ubuntu Pro have been engineered to help take that complexity away so that you can increase developer productivity, concentrate on delivering great applications and take them to market more quickly.
XFCE Settings GUI
It's a sunny day and you boot up your PC, which uses Xfce, ready to do some file-organizing. You open Thunar and suddenly you realise something. All this time you would have prefered sorting to be case-sensitive. You open the Preferences Dialog but alas, there is no relevant setting. You are left disappointed, hoping that Thunar devs add this option in a future release. You might even create a feature request.
Little do you know, Thunar does have a preference to enable this functionality but it is hidden away. You can only find it in the wiki and even that is not a guarantee because we might forget about updating the wiki. Then you have to go and manually enable it in the Settings Editor or using xfconf-query.
Thunar is not the only Xfce application that has hidden settings, Terminal is another prominent application that has preferences that don't showup in its preferences dialog.
Intel Raptor Lake-P CPU support added to Mesa 22.2 for OpenGL & Vulkan Linux drivers
Intel added upcoming Raptor Lake-P CPU support for Intel OpenGL and Vulkan drivers to the Linux 5.19 driver recently, which is slated to release later this year. The same graphics driver support for the upcoming processor has been added to Mesa 22.2.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Software: GNOME, KDE, Joplin, and Calibre
Building State Machines on Linux
Turning that into an application becomes an easier task when using a product like IAR Systems’ Visual State, which now runs on Windows and Linux. The new cross-platform hosting gives Linux-based programmers the ability to turn state-machine diagrams into code, thereby reducing coding errors due to translation.
Games: Gaming on Chromebooks, Lumencraft, and More
