IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team.
-
Red Hat’s AI cloud service platform almost didn’t happen. And all the benefits it provides—enabling a curated and supported Jupyter-as-a-service platform that IT operations can provide to their organization’s data scientists and intelligent application developers while still maintaining control—would not have been possible.
-
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 25 April at 1300 UTC The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend.
-
Checkmk provides a holistic view of all of your network interfaces to help you detect performance problems.
-
“There is an emerging narrative about a growing intergenerational divide worldwide,” said a recent international survey conducted by The Changing Childhood Project. “In the media and in popular culture, the young are often portrayed as impatient, militant, outspoken, and even entitled, in contrast to more sober temperaments among older people. The concept of intergenerational tension is not new. What may be new, however, is the speed with which our world is changing – and with it, childhood.”
The Changing Childhood Project is a collaboration between UNICEF, - the UN agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children around the world, - and Gallup, - the analytics company best known for its international opinion polls. Created to explore these intergenerational shifts, the project seeks to answer a few key questions: what is it like growing up today?; how do young people see the world differently?; and, is there an intergenerational gap?
-
It is nearly impossible for organizations to be 100 percent compliant with their legal privacy obligations.
Software: GNOME, KDE, Joplin, and Calibre
-
The GNOME Foundation has not been giving as much news as we wish it has, but doesn’t mean nothing happened!
In the hopes of making GNOME useful for as many people as possible and finding sustainable funding, the Foundation needs to run public programmes. Let’s examine together what makes a suitable programme, what direction the Foundation is taking, and how you can help shaping the programme and the future of the GNOME Project as an active community member.
-
I wanted something to store all my to-do stuff, so I created this simple task list application!
With Tasks, you can create new tasks by typing the new task’s name in the text field at the bottom of the window, and when hovering over some task it displays an edit and remove button.
In the application header it has a task count on the left, showing the total number of tasks, and a clear and an about button on the right, which removes all the tasks and opens an about page, respectively.
-
Joplin supports storing notes on a number of protocols including Nextcloud and WebDAV. I setup WebDAV because it’s easiest, here is Digital Ocean instructions for WebDAV on Apache [3]. That basically works. One problem for my use case is that the Joplin client doesn’t support accounts on multiple servers and the only released way of sharing notes between accounts is using the paid Joplin Cloud service.
There is a Joplin Server in beta which allows sharing notes but that is designed to run in Docker and is written in TypeScript so it was too much pain to setup. One mitigating factor is that there are “Notebooks” which are collections of notes. So if multiple people who trust each other share an account they can have Notebooks for personal notes and a Notebook for shared notes.
-
More and more users are choosing to migrate from the usual paper books to electronic books. We store these files on our disk drives, but like the rest of the content, they need some organization. A piece of software that can help us a lot in this type of task is the ebook manager , Calibre.
The first thing we should know is that this is a totally free open source application that has all the functions that we are going to need. It not only focuses on the management of our electronic book libraries , but goes much further. In this way, from Caliber we will have the possibility of avoiding these contents, reading them, converting them and much more. All this through a peculiar user interface that we can also customize.
Building State Machines on Linux
Turning that into an application becomes an easier task when using a product like IAR Systems’ Visual State, which now runs on Windows and Linux. The new cross-platform hosting gives Linux-based programmers the ability to turn state-machine diagrams into code, thereby reducing coding errors due to translation.
Games: Gaming on Chromebooks, Lumencraft, and More
-
Gaming on Chromebooks has become quite common nowadays. Back in the day though, it was inconceivable to say “Chromebook” and “Games” in the same sentence, even though Android apps had graced the OS years prior. With the advent of cloud gaming, however, AAA titles like Destiny, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and more are now just a website URL away.
If you’re an old-school gamer like me though, you’ll always have a fondness in your heart for simple games from your youth like Tetris, Space Invaders, and more. Heck, when I was growing up and in middle and high school, I even played a ton of Sudoku once the craze began in the early 2000s in the United States. The only difference is that this was only done in the newspaper or in books.
-
Lumencraft, a recent Early Access release from 2Dynamic Games that offers up Native Linux support powered by Godot Engine seems to have been a hit.
-
Want to find out what it's like to travel in a submarine on another planet? Barotrauma gives you that option and it can be total chaos. It's a 2D co-op survival horror inspired by the likes of FTL, RimWorld, Space Station 13 and others like that. With silly ragdoll physics, and plenty of strange creatures waiting for you.
Recent comments
13 min 43 sec ago
15 min 49 sec ago
2 hours 44 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
2 hours 57 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 3 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 31 min ago