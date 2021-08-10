This week in KDE: Major accent color and Global Theme improvements
If last week’s post was heavy on the bugfixes, this week we’re overflowing with juicy features! But don’t worry, we didn’t forget about the 5-minute bugs and manages to squash three. Feast your eyes...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 397 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This week in KDE: Major accent color and Global Theme improvements
If last week’s post was heavy on the bugfixes, this week we’re overflowing with juicy features! But don’t worry, we didn’t forget about the 5-minute bugs and manages to squash three. Feast your eyes...
I Ditched Ubuntu for Manjaro: Here's What I Think After a Week
Primarily, I rely on Ubuntu-based distributions like Pop!_OS, Zorin OS, Linux Mint, or Ubuntu itself for work. They get out of the way when I work on something, along with seamless software updates. Not to forget, they get along well with my Intel-Nvidia-powered system. Everything (can be subjective) works out of the box.
today's howtos
5 Less Popular Features that Make Ubuntu 22.04 LTS an Epic Release
A list of minor highlighted features of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS that makes it one of the best LTS release so far.
Recent comments
23 min 10 sec ago
8 hours 13 min ago
8 hours 15 min ago
10 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 48 min ago
10 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 57 min ago
10 hours 59 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 7 min ago