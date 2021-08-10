Wine is the open-source compatibility layer that allows you to run Windows applications on various operating systems, including macOS and Linux. It translates each system call made by your application into an equivalent POSIX function used across all three platforms – something which can be very helpful if one doesn’t have access or need for specific features available only in Microsoft’s OSs! Another feature of using Wine is the Wine AppDB is a database containing lists of tested and confirmed applications that can be run under Wine. This program saves the trouble for Linux users who want to use Windows-based programs on their UNIX systems, but not all programs will work in this way; some may have strange bugs or crashes when they’re run with no errors beforehand (even though it’s possible). In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure Wine on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal by importing the official WineHQ repository and installing the latest stable or next release titled development for those eager to try the latest bleeding-edge version of Wine for your windows compatibility needs.