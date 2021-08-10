Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Autodesk Tinkercad
Autodesk, Inc. is an American multinational software company that makes software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. It bills itself as a “… leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software”.
The company was founded in 1982 by John Walker, who was a joint developer of the first versions of AutoCAD, the company’s best known software application. Autodesk is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, it has over 11,000 employees, and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.
While Autodesk develops many high quality applications they are proprietary software. And the vast majority of their products are not available for Linux. This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives.
This week in KDE: Major accent color and Global Theme improvements
If last week’s post was heavy on the bugfixes, this week we’re overflowing with juicy features! But don’t worry, we didn’t forget about the 5-minute bugs and manages to squash three. Feast your eyes...
I Ditched Ubuntu for Manjaro: Here's What I Think After a Week
Primarily, I rely on Ubuntu-based distributions like Pop!_OS, Zorin OS, Linux Mint, or Ubuntu itself for work.
They get out of the way when I work on something, along with seamless software updates. Not to forget, they get along well with my Intel-Nvidia-powered system.
Everything (can be subjective) works out of the box.
today's howtos
-
Brasero is a free and open-source disc-burning program for Unix-like operating systems, it serves as a graphical front-end (using GTK) to cdrtools, cdrskin, growisofs, and (optionally) libburn. Licensed under the terms of the GNU General Public License.
-
Today we are looking at how to install Redrift on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pixeluvo on Ubuntu 20.04 and Debian-based systems like Linux Mint.
Pixeluvo is a Beautifully Designed Image and Photo Editor for Windows and Linux. It is an absolutely fantastic image editor.
Pixeluvo is a beautifully designed image and photo editor for PC and Linux. From simple photo cropping and resizing to complex image manipulation with multiple adjustment layers and masks, Pixeluvo can handle just about all your day-to-day image editing requirements. With its high quality toolset and attention to detail this is software that is simply a pleasure to use.
-
Fail2Ban is a robust intrusion prevention software framework that protects computer servers from Brute Force and other attacks. It achieves this by reading access/error logs on your server or web application, which can then be used to identify malicious users before they cause any damage!
The software is very popular with public-facing servers. Whether you’re a server owner or want to protect your network, Fail2ban can stop attacks before they hurt. This software is written in Python and runs on POSIX systems with an interface for packet control systems like iptables or TCP Wrapper installed locally – that means besides servers, even desktops can be supported, granted with a different set of rules.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Fail2Ban on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop or a headless server. Some example configurations with complete examples and essential tips to get you started.
-
Diagon is an interactive interpreter. It transforms the expression of markdown style into an ascii art representation.
It was written in C++ and uses WebAssembly, HTML and CSS to make a Web application, in addition to being able to use it via the command line.
-
The how to use Salt centos 8 system is a Python-based, open-source remote execution framework for configuration management, automation, provisioning, and orchestration.
-
SSH has become the standard tool for remote management of UNIX-based systems. The SSH daemon (sshd) is installed on almost all of the major systems by default. Additionally, sshd also provides a lot of configuration options for us.
-
LibreWolf is a Firefox fork that focuses on privacy and security by eliminating telemetry, which can be invasive to your personal information, and increased protection against tracking and fingerprinting techniques while including a few security improvements.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LibreWolf Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. The tutorial will describe importing the official repository and gpg key and updating and removing the browser by utilizing the command line terminal.
-
Wine is the open-source compatibility layer that allows you to run Windows applications on various operating systems, including macOS and Linux. It translates each system call made by your application into an equivalent POSIX function used across all three platforms – something which can be very helpful if one doesn’t have access or need for specific features available only in Microsoft’s OSs!
Another feature of using Wine is the Wine AppDB is a database containing lists of tested and confirmed applications that can be run under Wine. This program saves the trouble for Linux users who want to use Windows-based programs on their UNIX systems, but not all programs will work in this way; some may have strange bugs or crashes when they’re run with no errors beforehand (even though it’s possible).
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure Wine on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal by importing the official WineHQ repository and installing the latest stable or next release titled development for those eager to try the latest bleeding-edge version of Wine for your windows compatibility needs.
-
Steam is a video game cross-platform that Valve created. It was launched as a standalone software client in September 2003 as a way for Valve to provide automatic updates for their games and expanded to include games from third-party publishers and now boasts a library filled with thousands if not tens of thousands of games across all gaming consoles.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Steam Launcher on your Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop using the command line terminal and APT package manager utilizing the standard default Ubuntu repository or importing the official steam repository, which you can then install the stable branch, or for users that want to see the next version release of Steam’s launcher, you can install the beta branch.
-
For many, Spotify is the best music streaming service available today. That’s why many Linux users wonder how to install it on their main system. Today, you will learn how to install Spotify on Manjaro Linux.
Recent comments
4 hours 55 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 47 min ago
15 hours 16 min ago
15 hours 20 min ago
15 hours 24 min ago
15 hours 29 min ago
15 hours 31 min ago
16 hours 35 min ago
16 hours 39 min ago