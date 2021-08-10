today's howtos
-
Serverside, or Clientside WASM?
WebAssembly (WASM) is compilation target for many programming languages – you can compile things like Go to WASM, Rust to WASM, Python to WASM, etc. It also provides an execution environment for these binaries, one that is memory-safe, sandboxes, and can optionally be run inside a browser.
WASM works both on the server side (as a contained execution and common runtime target) and on the client side (as an alternative to JavaScript for fat client applications in the browser).
The question: Will WASM be more successful serverside, or clientside?
-
How to install Go 1.18 on Ubuntu 22.04 - NextGenTips
In this tutorial, we are going to explore how to install go on Ubuntu 22.04
Golang is an open-source programming language that is easy to learn and use. It is built-in concurrency and has a robust standard library. It is reliable, builds fast, and efficient software that scales fast.
Its concurrency mechanisms make it easy to write programs that get the most out of multicore and networked machines, while its novel-type systems enable flexible and modular program constructions.
Go compiles quickly to machine code and has the convenience of garbage collection and the power of run-time reflection.
-
How to Install & Configure UFW Firewall on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
One of the keystones of any operating system is a properly configured firewall for complete system security. Ubuntu uses IP tables; however, most users will use software that works as a front end with UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall).
Some of the great benefits of UFW are its simplicity, user-friendly and easy-to-use command line, making it great for beginners in Linux to the most advanced power users.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to install and set up UFW Firewall on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop or server using the command line terminal along with some basic examples of using UFW. Please note that the tutorial covers some points that are commonly used. UFW can achieve much more and be integrated into software such as ModSecurity and Fail2Ban, to name a few. Still, for the majority, this tutorial is a great start.
-
How to Install/Upgrade cURL on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
cURL is a potent tool that can download and upload files. It has an easy-to-use interface, but it does require some getting accustomed to on the command line side of things if you don’t want your experience with this software limited by how much time you spend educating yourself about using curl’s features before realizing their potential in helping make systems more efficient!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of the cURL package using a well-known LaunchPAD PPA that provides the latest version for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal.
-
How to Install CyberPanel on Alma Linux 8
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 444 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware/Modding: RouterPi, PiStorm, and More
Free Software and Coding
Proprietary and Security Leftovers
Leaked Chats Show LAPSUS$ Stole T-Mobile Source Code
Keep your Exif metadata private with this open source tool
These days, nearly everyone has a digital camera. Cameras are an integral part of smartphones and laptops. If you're interacting with consumer electronics, you probably have a digital camera available. Accordingly, there are billions of digital images on the internet from various devices and sources. Each image from a digital camera has Exchangeable image file format (Exif) metadata embedded into it. Exif data provides information about where and when the picture was taken, the camera used to produce the image, the file size, MIME type, color space, and much more. Each picture you take with a digital camera contains numerous tags which provide a great deal of information, some of which might ordinarily be considered confidential. Major social media platforms maintain that they remove this metadata to protect users from cybercrime. That is not the case for folks who have their own blogs and wikis and are posting pictures of loved ones, family gatherings, and classrooms. A person could download an image from a site and gain access to damaging personal information stored in the metadata.
Recent comments
17 min 25 sec ago
23 min 20 sec ago
42 min 5 sec ago
1 hour 41 min ago
8 hours 22 min ago
16 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 15 min ago
18 hours 44 min ago
18 hours 47 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago