The Wine development release 7.7 is now available.
What's new in this release:
- More progress on the PE conversion of the X11 and OSS drivers.
- Support for UTF-8 as default Ansi codepage.
- Theming support for control panel applets.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available from the following locations:
https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.7.tar.xz
http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.7.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:
https://www.winehq.org/download
You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation
You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
