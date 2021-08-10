Free Software and Coding
Why Do Protocols Win?
Why did some protocols win and others lose? I think each of these deserves their own deep dive, but distilling a high level lessons.
Working code is often better than a draft by a standards committee. See Clark's quote.
Backwards or lateral compatibility allow protocols to draft off the success of previous protocols or competitors. Mosaic had a feature that automatically converted Gopher menus into HTML.
Simplicity matters.
Using Loops In Bash
Like any other programming language, Bash supports loops. The loops are used to repeatedly execute a set of commands based on some condition. Along with conditionals, they’re the most common way to control the flow of a program.
Once you’ve mastered variables and conditionals, you’re ready to learn loops. In this article, you’ll learn the different types of loops provided by Bash and see some examples of using them to accomplish various tasks.
What values drive the development of AI?
While many proponents like to see the field of Machine Learning as value-neutral and/or universally beneficial, work in this field tends to be animated by a narrow set of motivations and concerns that shapes what projects are chosen, what problems are addressed and how outcome are conceived.
Abeba Birhane and colleagues show that ML projects tend to be driven primarily by a narrow set of values and concerns over improving technical performance, efficiency and/or generalisability of ML systems. AI researchers and developers are often motivated either to build on their previous work and understanding, *or* the perceived novelty of the application.
In contrast, societal implications and possible negative consequences are loosely conceived and considered (if at all).
Earthly Switches to Open-source
TLDR We are switching from a source-available license, to an open-source license for Earthly.
The changing economics of open source
So, is this the end of the road for the open-source dream? Certainly, many of the open-source naysayers will view the recent upheavals as proof of a failed approach. They couldn’t be more wrong.
What we’re seeing today is a direct result of the success of open-source software. That success means there isn’t a one-size-fits-all description to define open-source software, nor one economic model for how it can succeed.
Open Hardware/Modding: RouterPi, PiStorm, and More
Free Software and Coding
Proprietary and Security Leftovers
Leaked Chats Show LAPSUS$ Stole T-Mobile Source Code
Keep your Exif metadata private with this open source tool
These days, nearly everyone has a digital camera. Cameras are an integral part of smartphones and laptops. If you're interacting with consumer electronics, you probably have a digital camera available. Accordingly, there are billions of digital images on the internet from various devices and sources. Each image from a digital camera has Exchangeable image file format (Exif) metadata embedded into it. Exif data provides information about where and when the picture was taken, the camera used to produce the image, the file size, MIME type, color space, and much more. Each picture you take with a digital camera contains numerous tags which provide a great deal of information, some of which might ordinarily be considered confidential. Major social media platforms maintain that they remove this metadata to protect users from cybercrime. That is not the case for folks who have their own blogs and wikis and are posting pictures of loved ones, family gatherings, and classrooms. A person could download an image from a site and gain access to damaging personal information stored in the metadata.
