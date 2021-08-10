CrowPi2 and RISC-V
Tinkering & Coding with the CrowPi2 Laptop by Elecrow [Review]
Elecrow recently approached me to test out their CrowPi2 educational laptop. I was really excited to check it out, as I am always interested in new and innovative educational technology products. In this article, I will give you my overall impressions of the CrowPi2 after using it for a while. I’ll also talk about some of the pros and cons of the product. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
You might remember Elecrow from our article about the Crowbits a little while ago, but this laptop is different. The CrowPi2 is a fully-functional Raspberry Pi laptop. It comes with its own built-in screen, keyboard, and trackpad. The CrowPi2 also has a number of ports that allow you to connect external devices, like a mouse or an HDMI cable. All of this makes the CrowPi2 a great option for use as a portable computer and not only as a toolkit for learning experiments.
Codasip appoints Jaime Broome as its Automotive VP
Codasip, the leader in customizable RISC-V processor IP [sic], today announced it has appointed Jamie Broome as its new VP Automotive. Broome brings over 20 years of experience in semiconductors and complex IP, SoCs and the automotive supply chain, having recently led Imagination Technologies’ Automotive Business unit dealing with the entire industry, from manufacturers to tier 1 suppliers and ecosystem partners.
Esperanto Technologies’ Massively Parallel RISC-V AI Inferencing Solution Now in Initial Evaluations - Esperanto Technologies
Samsung, others test drive Esperanto's 1,000-core RISC-V AI chip
Samsung's IT services arm and other companies are said to be testing out a processor that sports more than 1,000 general-purpose RISC-V cores to deliver what the chip's designer claims is faster and more energy-efficient AI inference performance than power-hungry specialty silicon.
The chip designer, Esperanto Technologies, said Thursday Samsung SDS and other unnamed companies, which it only identified as "lead customers," are doing initial evaluations of the startup's ET-SoC-1 AI inference accelerator.
Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux - Linux Commands - Appendix
There are thousands of Linux commands so it’s impractical to provide a comprehensive list. Instead we focus on many of the commands you will need at some time or another. Don’t be concerned by the sheer number of commands as you’ll probably only use a small number of commands on a regular basis. To get help on a command type: man command_name which displays the documentation. We also recommend you use tldr, as it offers simplified documentation. Given the number of commands we’ve split the commands into 6 pages.
KDE Frameworks Barcode Scanner
KDE Framework’s Prison library for displaying one-dimensional barcodes and two-dimensional matrix codes will also provide a component to scan those codes from a camera feed in its upcoming 5.94 release. There are a few copies of code for scanning barcodes from a Qt Multimedia video feed using ZXing in apps like Kaidan or Qrca, as well in projects outside of KDE’s repositories. That’s usually a good indicator that this functionality belongs into a shared component or library.
iTWire - Canonical may go public in 2023, claims US$175m profit last year
The head of Canonical, the company behind the Ubuntu Linux distribution, claims it recorded a profit of US$175 million (A$237.7 million) in 2021 and is likely to undertake an IPO in 2023. Mark Shuttleworth was reported by the American website TechCrunch as saying, ahead of the release of the latest Ubuntu long-term support version, 22.04, codenamed Jammy Jellyfish, that the IPO plan was not being contemplated in order to raise money. Ubuntu was started in 2004 and is based on Debian GNU/Linux, a community distribution.
