today's howtos
How to Install Ubuntu 22.04 Desktop [Step by Step Picture Guide] | UbuntuHandbook
Installing Ubuntu is quite easy today using an USB stick. Here’s the step by step guide that shows the details about the installing process for those new to this operating system.
Firefox on Ubuntu 22.04 from .deb (not from snap) | Obsessed with reality
It is now widely known that Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) ships Firefox as a snap, but some people (like me) may prefer installing it from .deb packages to retain control over upgrades or to keep extensions working.
Luckily there is still a PPA serving firefox (and thunderbird) debs at https://launchpad.net/~mozillateam/+archive/ubuntu/ppa maintained by the Mozilla Team. (Thank you!)
What’s new in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and how to upgrade | FOSS Linux
The long-awaited Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Long Term Support) is finally out. We’ve been anticipating this one for a while, and it’s jam-packed with nifty new features. This Ubuntu version will be supported for five years until 2027. Ubuntu 22.04 has been dubbed the “Jammy Jellyfish.” “Jammy,” in this case, has been used as an adjective to describe something or someone fortunate.
In today’s post, we’ll go through all the new features of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and show you how to upgrade your system with only a few commands.
Tutorial: Manage Docker Swarm with Portainer – The New Stack
The Docker Swarm container orchestration engine is a great way to take advantage of a cluster for your container deployments. Although it might not be nearly as popular as Kuberne
How to Use ksnip to Capture and Annotate Screenshots on Linux
Unlike other screenshot tools, ksnip lets you annotate and edit your screenshots post-capture. Here's how to install and use it on Linux.
My Config Files May Not Work For You - Invidious
Recently, I have gotten a lot of comments from viewers that have tried various config files of mine, and my configs do not work on their computer. Why do my configs work for me but not for others?
How To Install Anaconda on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Anaconda on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Anaconda is a free and open-source package manager for Python. It provides a large variety of packages and is designed for machine learning and data analysis/scientific projects. Anaconda is available in four editions namely individual (open source) edition, commercial edition, team edition, and enterprise edition. Anaconda individual edition is the world’s most popular Python distribution platform with over 20 million users worldwide.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Anaconda on Rocky Linux. 8.
Microsoft vs The Web, Digital Restrictions (DRM) Stories
Barry Kauler on EasyOS and OpenEmbedded
GNU Parallel 20220422 ('Буча') released
GNU Parallel 20220422 ('Буча') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4 Quote of the month: Immensely useful which I am forever grateful that it exists. -- AlexDragusin@ycombinator New in this release: sash is no longer supported as shell. --retries 0 is an alias for --retries 2147483647. --shell-completion returns shell completion code. --ssh-login-file reloads every second. --parset is replaced with --_parset because it is only used internally. sem --pipe passes STDIN (standard input) to the command. Bug fixes and man page updates. Get the book: GNU Parallel 2018 http://www.lulu.com/shop/ole-tange/gnu-parallel-2018/paperback/product-23558902.html GNU Parallel - For people who live life in the parallel lane. If you like GNU Parallel record a video testimonial: Say who you are, what you use GNU Parallel for, how it helps you, and what you like most about it. Include a command that uses GNU Parallel if you feel like it.
