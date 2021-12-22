Microsoft vs The Web, Digital Restrictions (DRM) Stories Scraping public data from the web still OK: US court [Ed: Microsoft harms the Web] Scraping data from a public website doesn't violate America's Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Monday. The decision [PDF] echoes the appeal's court 2019 decision, which upheld a lower court's 2017 determination in HiQ v. LinkedIn that web scraping doesn't qualify as accessing a protected computer without authorization. The case began in California in 2017 when HiQ, an employment analytics firm, filed a lawsuit challenging LinkedIn's legal and technical efforts to block HiQ from copying public profile data from LinkedIn users.

Insteon's vanishing act explained: Smart home biz insolvent, sells off assets Smartlabs, Inc, parent of vanished internet of things vendor Insteon, is unable to meet its financial obligations and has assigned its assets to a financial services firm to be sold. After recently shutting down the servers supporting its smart home hub app and saying nothing to its customers or partners, the California-based firm on Wednesday evening finally got around to publishing an update to its website. [...] The legal paperwork for this process noted, in March, that Smartlabs "is indebted to various creditors and is unable to pay its debts in full, and has decided to discontinue its business," and thus transferred its assets so that those owed money can be paid back. The former CEO of Smartlabs and Insteon, Rob Lilleness, appears to be concerned that the failure of his company might haunt him: he initially changed his LinkedIn profile to omit any mention of Smartlabs or Insteon and reduced his display name to initials. Then after the unannounced shutdown of Insteon's servers was reported, his LinkedIn profile disappeared completely.

Certain digital PS3 and Vita titles are "expiring" and no one knows why Foose goes on to explain that they had tested Chrono Trigger earlier that day (April 8) on their PS3, and it had run fine and had no expiration date. Talking with the official PlayStation support system did not help with the issue either. And later on, other users showed games like Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy VI facing the same issue of having an expiry date in the past.

