Microsoft vs The Web, Digital Restrictions (DRM) Stories
Scraping data from a public website doesn't violate America's Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Monday.
The decision [PDF] echoes the appeal's court 2019 decision, which upheld a lower court's 2017 determination in HiQ v. LinkedIn that web scraping doesn't qualify as accessing a protected computer without authorization.
The case began in California in 2017 when HiQ, an employment analytics firm, filed a lawsuit challenging LinkedIn's legal and technical efforts to block HiQ from copying public profile data from LinkedIn users.
Smartlabs, Inc, parent of vanished internet of things vendor Insteon, is unable to meet its financial obligations and has assigned its assets to a financial services firm to be sold.
After recently shutting down the servers supporting its smart home hub app and saying nothing to its customers or partners, the California-based firm on Wednesday evening finally got around to publishing an update to its website.
The legal paperwork for this process noted, in March, that Smartlabs "is indebted to various creditors and is unable to pay its debts in full, and has decided to discontinue its business," and thus transferred its assets so that those owed money can be paid back.
The former CEO of Smartlabs and Insteon, Rob Lilleness, appears to be concerned that the failure of his company might haunt him: he initially changed his LinkedIn profile to omit any mention of Smartlabs or Insteon and reduced his display name to initials. Then after the unannounced shutdown of Insteon's servers was reported, his LinkedIn profile disappeared completely.
Foose goes on to explain that they had tested Chrono Trigger earlier that day (April 8) on their PS3, and it had run fine and had no expiration date. Talking with the official PlayStation support system did not help with the issue either. And later on, other users showed games like Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy VI facing the same issue of having an expiry date in the past.
Unplayable PS classic games from the original PlayStation have emerged in recent days, according to several users who tried them on the PS3 and PS Vita. When gamers sought to start Chrono Cross to commemorate new remastering, for example, a message indicating the expiry date (December 31, 1969) prevented them from doing so, and the story began to spread. Rather than affecting only one game, the issue affects a number of PS classic games.
Installing Ubuntu is quite easy today using an USB stick. Here’s the step by step guide that shows the details about the installing process for those new to this operating system.
It is now widely known that Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) ships Firefox as a snap, but some people (like me) may prefer installing it from .deb packages to retain control over upgrades or to keep extensions working.
Luckily there is still a PPA serving firefox (and thunderbird) debs at https://launchpad.net/~mozillateam/+archive/ubuntu/ppa maintained by the Mozilla Team. (Thank you!)
The long-awaited Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Long Term Support) is finally out. We’ve been anticipating this one for a while, and it’s jam-packed with nifty new features. This Ubuntu version will be supported for five years until 2027. Ubuntu 22.04 has been dubbed the “Jammy Jellyfish.” “Jammy,” in this case, has been used as an adjective to describe something or someone fortunate.
In today’s post, we’ll go through all the new features of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and show you how to upgrade your system with only a few commands.
The Docker Swarm container orchestration engine is a great way to take advantage of a cluster for your container deployments. Although it might not be nearly as popular as Kuberne
Unlike other screenshot tools, ksnip lets you annotate and edit your screenshots post-capture. Here's how to install and use it on Linux.
Recently, I have gotten a lot of comments from viewers that have tried various config files of mine, and my configs do not work on their computer. Why do my configs work for me but not for others?
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Anaconda on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Anaconda is a free and open-source package manager for Python. It provides a large variety of packages and is designed for machine learning and data analysis/scientific projects. Anaconda is available in four editions namely individual (open source) edition, commercial edition, team edition, and enterprise edition. Anaconda individual edition is the world’s most popular Python distribution platform with over 20 million users worldwide.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Anaconda on Rocky Linux. 8.
Barry Kauler on EasyOS and OpenEmbedded
A few days ago, I posted how you can change the containerized "www" desktop icon to run SeaMonkey instead of Firefox.
I had created a PET; however, ideally want to compile every package in OE. So, have done it for AWF.
Also, have created two menu entries, in the "Utility" menu, for 'awf-gtk2' and 'awf-gtk3'. Handy to have it in the menu I reckon, especially for users who might otherwise not know of its existence.
Roger looked at the PET and advised me of a problem with my fix, so I have fixed the fix, now bumped to 3.5.1.4.
The problem is that JWMDesk can change the default y-axis gap of the first row of icons at the top of the screen (32 pixels), and also change the default y-axis spacing between icons (96 pixels).
I fixed JWMDesk (I think), but this has lead to other issues in EasyOS, where those "32" and "96" pixels parameters are hard-coded.
GNU Parallel 20220422 ('Буча') released
GNU Parallel 20220422 ('Буча') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4
Quote of the month:
Immensely useful which I am forever grateful that it exists.
-- AlexDragusin@ycombinator
New in this release:
sash is no longer supported as shell.
--retries 0 is an alias for --retries 2147483647.
--shell-completion returns shell completion code.
--ssh-login-file reloads every second.
--parset is replaced with --_parset because it is only used internally.
sem --pipe passes STDIN (standard input) to the command.
Bug fixes and man page updates.
Get the book: GNU Parallel 2018 http://www.lulu.com/shop/ole-tange/gnu-parallel-2018/paperback/product-23558902.html
GNU Parallel - For people who live life in the parallel lane.
If you like GNU Parallel record a video testimonial: Say who you are, what you use GNU Parallel for, how it helps you, and what you like most about it. Include a command that uses GNU Parallel if you feel like it.
