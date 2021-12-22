Proprietary Software and Security
-
As your personal gateway to the internet, your web browser is the first line of defense against malicious websites. If your internet browser is not secure, viruses and spyware can infect your computer and damage your important data.
And while a good antivirus does help, it’s always better to prevent the entry of malware in the first place rather than try to fix the damage. But what exactly can you do about it? Is there any way to check your browser for any security vulnerabilities?
-
Checkmarx Finds Malicious Open Source PyPi Repository [Ed: If you download malware, it will do malicious things; a lot of these issues boil down to Microsoft shipping malware]
Checkmarx, a provider of a platform for testing application security, this week disclosed it has discovered a malicious instance of a PyPi repository for Python code that has been downloaded more than 70,000 times.
-
When employees began bringing shiny, new smartphones into the office in the late 2000s, many business and IT leaders spotted an opportunity. They recognized the productivity-boosting potential of mobile-connected workers, and – since almost everyone had their own smartphones – hoped this digital transformation would come at a big discount for the CFO.
-
A few days ago, PlayStation’s account on HackerOne displayed a new awarded bounty, once again to hacker extraordinaire TheFloW, and once again for one of the top amounts in that bounty program: $10’000. The news is doing the rounds on hacking scene websites.
It’s the second bounty awarded to TheFloW by PlayStation in less than 2 weeks, and for an amount that points to a critical security flow in either the PS4, the PS5, or both. Two weeks ago, the hacker had been awarded $20’000 for another vulnerability disclosure.
-
6 Best Fixes for Microsoft Word Not Working on Mac [Ed: Proprietary software always prevents you getting a decent experience because upselling (other platform, new version etc.) is the perpetual objective]
-
Hot patches made available by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in response to the recent Log4j vulnerabilities could be exploited for privilege escalation or to escape containers, according to Palo Alto Networks.
-
CVE-2022-1271 is a new vulnerability affecting gzip, a widely used open source component for archiving, compressing, and decompressing files.
-
If you have visited the Chrome Web Store recently, you may have noticed that many extensions show up with a featured and established publisher badge on the Store.
-
The ValueLicensing case against Microsoft is set to proceed in the UK after a judge dismissed the Windows vendor's jurisdictional challenge and strike-out application.
Microsoft had hoped to have its UK arm struck off from the claim and suggested that Ireland would be a better place for the claim to be heard, particularly if the company was successful in getting its UK offshoot removed.
Mr Justice Picken disagreed and dismissed Microsoft's challenges, meaning that the damages claim (and Microsoft's defense) will be heard in the High Court in England and Wales.
-
Google is issuing fixes for two vulnerabilities in its Chrome web browser, including one flaw that is already being exploited in the wild.
The emergency updates the company issued this week impact the almost three billion users of its Chrome browser as well as those using other Chromium-based browsers, such as Microsoft Edge, Brave and Vivaldi.
It is the third such emergency update Google has had to issue for Chrome this year.
-
"The cyber-criminal marketplace operated by Dekhtyarchuk promoted and facilitated the sale of compromised credentials, personally identifiable information (PII), and other sensitive financial information," FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Jim Smith said in a statement. "Cyber-criminal actors behind these marketplaces go to great length to obfuscate their true identities and often utilize other sophisticated methods to further anonymize their activities."
-
Atlassian has published an account of what went wrong at the company to make the data of 400 customers vanish in a puff of cloudy vapor. And goodness, it makes for knuckle-chewing reading.
The restoration of customer data is still ongoing.
Atlassian CTO Sri Viswanath wrote that approximately 45 percent of those afflicted had had service restored but repeated the fortnight estimate it gave earlier this week for undoing the damage to the rest of the affected customers. As of the time of writing, the figure of customers with restored data had risen to 49 per cent.
-
Got a Lenovo laptop? You might need to do a swift bit of patching judging by the latest set of vulnerabilities uncovered by security researchers at ESET.
Three vulnerabilities were reported today: CVE-2021-3970, CVE-2021-3971, and CVE-2021-3972. The latter two are particularly embarrassing since they are related to UEFI firmware drivers used in the manufacturing process and can be used to disable SPI flash protections or the UEFI Secure Boot feature.
-
The four observed variants of the custom Pterodo malware – which also is known as Pteranodon – all use Visual Basic Script (VBS) droppers with similar functions. They drop a VBScripts file, use Scheduled Tasks (shtasks.exe) to ensure persistence, and download code from a C2 server.
-
Boffins from UC Berkeley, MIT, and the Institute for Advanced Study in the United States have devised techniques to implant undetectable backdoors in machine learning (ML) models.
Their work suggests ML models developed by third parties fundamentally cannot be trusted.
In a paper that's currently being reviewed – "Planting Undetectable Backdoors in Machine Learning Models" – Shafi Goldwasser, Michael Kim, Vinod Vaikuntanathan, and Or Zamir explain how a malicious individual creating a machine learning classifier – an algorithm that classifies data into categories (eg "spam" or "not spam") – can subvert the classifier in a way that's not evident.
-
Brave, the browser maker, and DuckDuckGo, the web search service, have both taken aim at AMP, Google's controversial web publishing framework.
Brave on Tuesday introduced a feature called De-AMP that lets those using the Brave browser avoid Google-hosted AMP pages and go straight to publisher content on standard web pages.
-
WH Smith told us: "We have also informed the relevant regulators and law enforcement authorities, and we will continue to review and update our protocols based on what we learn from this incident.
-
More entities are reporting in-the-wild zero-day exploitation, she wrote, adding that this is a "very rough measure." Along these same lines, more vendors are noticing exploited-in-the-wild zero-day flaws in their own products. Google, as an example, discovered seven of these in its own products last year and Microsoft discovered 10, Stone wrote.
-
The advisory refers to the vulnerability as CVE-2022-20695 and notes that if the flaw is successfully exploited, the attacker can gain administrator privileges. Cisco has bestowed the vulnerability with a severity rating of 10.0 out of 10.0. That's as bad as it gets for those whose rating scale does not go to 11.0, otherwise known as "the call is coming from inside the house!"
-
"The term TraderTraitor describes a series of malicious applications written using cross-platform JavaScript code with the Node.js runtime environment using the Electron framework," the agencies warn.
-
Current events – such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising popularity of cryptocurrency – continue to work as lures to convince victims to click on a malicious links. The shift to more remote work has also added to the threat level of phishing. Employees no longer have the same security at home that they may have had in the office. VPNs and collaboration applications were used as themes in phishing campaigns, Desai said.
-
REvil, aka Sodinokibi, has been one of the most active — and lucrative — ransomware gangs in history. Its victims range from US nuclear weapons contractors to MSPs such as Kaseya to British VOIP providers.
-
Apple is finally killing off the venerable macOS Server, directing users still clinging to Profile Manager toward Mobile Device Management solutions.
The move is arguably long overdue. Much of what made macOS Server a server was deprecated in 2018 as the company announced plans to stop the likes of DHCP and DNS in its product and directed users to handy open-source alternatives.
Apple Open Directory and Profile Manager lingered on, with the latter being used for configuration management for Apple devices in an organization. Now, however, that last stub of functionality is deemed obsolete and Apple has warned that while many bits of macOS Server will live on macOS, Profile Manager will not. So the time for dodging Mobile Device Management (MDM) is up.
-
GitHub says it has identified and alerted developers who have had their private repositories accessed and downloaded via stolen authentication tokens.
In this multifaceted fiasco, Microsoft-owned GitHub insisted its security was not breached. Instead, we're told, "compromised OAuth user tokens from Heroku and Travis-CI-maintained OAuth applications were stolen and abused to download private repositories belonging to dozens of victim organizations that were using these apps."
-
Google has made changes to its Play Store policies, effectively banning third-party call-recording apps beginning May 11, claiming it seeks to close alternative use accessibility APIs for things other than accessibility.
Google has for a while blocked real call recording on Android 6 and over the microphone on Android 10. Developers have been using accessibility APIs as a workaround to enable the recording of calls on Android.
-
A Hive ransomware affiliate has been targeting Microsoft Exchange servers vulnerable to ProxyShell security issues to deploy various backdoors, including Cobalt Strike beacon.
-
Federal authorities are warning the healthcare and public health sectors of aggressive, financially motivated attacks by the Hive ransomware group, which has been
-
An affiliate of the aggressive Hive ransomware group is exploiting known vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange servers to encrypt and exfiltrate data and threaten to publicly disclose the information if the ransom isn't paid.
In a recent attack on an unnamed organization, the Hive affiliate rapidly compromised multiple devices and file servers by exploiting the ProxyShell vulnerabilities in Exchange servers, encrypting the data within 72 hours of the start of the attack, threat hunters with data security vendor Varonis Systems said in a report this week.
The attack included all the hallmarks of one associated with Hive, a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) group that emerged in June 2021 and has targeted a range of sectors, including healthcare, retail, nonprofits, and energy providers.
-
Citizen Lab has reported finding suspected surveillance software on devices associated with both the UK Prime Minister's Office and what was formerly called the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
The Canadian research outfit also said it had identified at least 65 individuals linked with Catalan civil society groups in Spain who were targeted by, or infected with, surveillance software. Catalonia is an autonomous region within Spain where there's an ongoing politically divisive fight for national independence.
Microsoft vs The Web, Digital Restrictions (DRM) Stories
-
Scraping data from a public website doesn't violate America's Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Monday.
The decision [PDF] echoes the appeal's court 2019 decision, which upheld a lower court's 2017 determination in HiQ v. LinkedIn that web scraping doesn't qualify as accessing a protected computer without authorization.
The case began in California in 2017 when HiQ, an employment analytics firm, filed a lawsuit challenging LinkedIn's legal and technical efforts to block HiQ from copying public profile data from LinkedIn users.
-
Smartlabs, Inc, parent of vanished internet of things vendor Insteon, is unable to meet its financial obligations and has assigned its assets to a financial services firm to be sold.
After recently shutting down the servers supporting its smart home hub app and saying nothing to its customers or partners, the California-based firm on Wednesday evening finally got around to publishing an update to its website.
[...]
The legal paperwork for this process noted, in March, that Smartlabs "is indebted to various creditors and is unable to pay its debts in full, and has decided to discontinue its business," and thus transferred its assets so that those owed money can be paid back.
The former CEO of Smartlabs and Insteon, Rob Lilleness, appears to be concerned that the failure of his company might haunt him: he initially changed his LinkedIn profile to omit any mention of Smartlabs or Insteon and reduced his display name to initials. Then after the unannounced shutdown of Insteon's servers was reported, his LinkedIn profile disappeared completely.
-
Foose goes on to explain that they had tested Chrono Trigger earlier that day (April 8) on their PS3, and it had run fine and had no expiration date. Talking with the official PlayStation support system did not help with the issue either. And later on, other users showed games like Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy VI facing the same issue of having an expiry date in the past.
-
Unplayable PS classic games from the original PlayStation have emerged in recent days, according to several users who tried them on the PS3 and PS Vita. When gamers sought to start Chrono Cross to commemorate new remastering, for example, a message indicating the expiry date (December 31, 1969) prevented them from doing so, and the story began to spread. Rather than affecting only one game, the issue affects a number of PS classic games.
today's howtos
-
Installing Ubuntu is quite easy today using an USB stick. Here’s the step by step guide that shows the details about the installing process for those new to this operating system.
-
It is now widely known that Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) ships Firefox as a snap, but some people (like me) may prefer installing it from .deb packages to retain control over upgrades or to keep extensions working.
Luckily there is still a PPA serving firefox (and thunderbird) debs at https://launchpad.net/~mozillateam/+archive/ubuntu/ppa maintained by the Mozilla Team. (Thank you!)
-
The long-awaited Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Long Term Support) is finally out. We’ve been anticipating this one for a while, and it’s jam-packed with nifty new features. This Ubuntu version will be supported for five years until 2027. Ubuntu 22.04 has been dubbed the “Jammy Jellyfish.” “Jammy,” in this case, has been used as an adjective to describe something or someone fortunate.
In today’s post, we’ll go through all the new features of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and show you how to upgrade your system with only a few commands.
-
The Docker Swarm container orchestration engine is a great way to take advantage of a cluster for your container deployments. Although it might not be nearly as popular as Kuberne
-
Unlike other screenshot tools, ksnip lets you annotate and edit your screenshots post-capture. Here's how to install and use it on Linux.
-
Recently, I have gotten a lot of comments from viewers that have tried various config files of mine, and my configs do not work on their computer. Why do my configs work for me but not for others?
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Anaconda on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Anaconda is a free and open-source package manager for Python. It provides a large variety of packages and is designed for machine learning and data analysis/scientific projects. Anaconda is available in four editions namely individual (open source) edition, commercial edition, team edition, and enterprise edition. Anaconda individual edition is the world’s most popular Python distribution platform with over 20 million users worldwide.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Anaconda on Rocky Linux. 8.
Barry Kauler on EasyOS and OpenEmbedded
-
A few days ago, I posted how you can change the containerized "www" desktop icon to run SeaMonkey instead of Firefox.
-
I had created a PET; however, ideally want to compile every package in OE. So, have done it for AWF.
Also, have created two menu entries, in the "Utility" menu, for 'awf-gtk2' and 'awf-gtk3'. Handy to have it in the menu I reckon, especially for users who might otherwise not know of its existence.
-
Roger looked at the PET and advised me of a problem with my fix, so I have fixed the fix, now bumped to 3.5.1.4.
The problem is that JWMDesk can change the default y-axis gap of the first row of icons at the top of the screen (32 pixels), and also change the default y-axis spacing between icons (96 pixels).
I fixed JWMDesk (I think), but this has lead to other issues in EasyOS, where those "32" and "96" pixels parameters are hard-coded.
Recent comments
2 hours 6 min ago
9 hours 17 min ago
9 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
10 hours 41 min ago
17 hours 23 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago