IBM must pay five times more in compensation to a customer whose £175 million ($230 million) Agile software platform contract was ripped up in 2017 following a series of failures on the project, the Court of Appeal in England has ruled. The legal spat between Big Blue and the client, formerly known as CIS General Insurance Ltd (CISGIL), a subsidiary of Co-Op Group, pertained to a 2015 agreement to build software to manage the customer's insurance and underwriting operations. The out-of-the-box platform provided was described by Co-Op CEO Mark Summerfield as "terrible." It was said to be unfit for purpose, and the project ultimately collapsed after payment to IBM was withheld. Co-Op was not blameless.

IBM has been accused of trying to avoid its legal discovery obligations in Kinney v. IBM, one of many age discrimination lawsuits that have been brought against the IT titan in the past few years. In a motion [PDF] to compel discovery filed on February 28, 2022, attorneys for the current plaintiffs – who claim [PDF] IBM fired them as part of a company-wide effort to get rid of older workers – accuse Big Blue of trying to avoid providing relevant documents by insisting that layoffs were relevant to specific corporate groups and weren't part of a company-wide scheme.

When I started at Puppet three years ago, I saw a company with a tremendous customer base, an active open source community, an incredible reputation, products that solved some of the hardest problems in the operations space, and a passionate team that had deep values and was purpose-driven, both of which are at my core as a leader.

Perforce, a Minnesota-based maker of DevOps software, on Monday announced the acquisition of Puppet, an Oregon-based maker of configuration management tools, for an undisclosed sum. Puppet had been planning to go public in 2021 and announced management additions to help that happen in November, 2020. Ending up within the embrace of Perforce looks like Plan B, though CEO Yvonne Wassenaar in a rambling blog post makes the detour sound as if it had always been the destination.

Oracle's Java 18 development environment has hit the streets, with Big Red promising nine enhancements including the ability to add sample source code to API documentation. Other new features include Simple Web Server (JEP 408) for prototyping and testing, two incubating modules, as well as the preview of Pattern Matching for switch (JEP 420). Java 18 JDK (Java Development Kit) is set to be a short-term release, supported for six months until the next one appears every March and September. The most recent long-term support release is JDK 17, which came out last September, the previous being JDK 11 from 2018.

The removal of built-in support for the Docker Engine container runtime in the newest upcoming version of Kubernetes, the popular container-orchestration system, requires users to shift to an alternative runtime to stay up to date with future Kubernetes releases.

A DOOR HAD SLAMMED SHUT for Thompson and Ritchie in March of 1969, when their employer, the American Telephone & Telegraph Co., withdrew from a collaborative project with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and General Electric to create an interactive time-sharing system called Multics, which stood for “Multiplexed Information and Computing Service." Time-sharing, a technique that lets multiple people use a single computer simultaneously, had been invented only a decade earlier. Multics was to combine time-sharing with other technological advances of the era, allowing users to phone a computer from remote terminals and then read e-mail, edit documents, run calculations, and so forth. It was to be a great leap forward from the way computers were mostly being used, with people tediously preparing and submitting batch jobs on punch cards to be run one by one.

One year ago today (April 19), an aircraft flew on a world beyond Earth for the first time ever. That history-making vehicle is NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter, which landed inside the Red Planet's Jezero Crater with the life-hunting, sample-caching Perseverance rover on Feb. 18, 2021. Just over two months later, the 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) Ingenuity made its first foray into the Martian skies, hovering about 10 feet (3 meters) above the red dirt of a site named, appropriately enough, Wright Brothers Field.