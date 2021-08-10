This is guide, howto upgrade Fedora 35 to Fedora 36 using DNF. This method works on desktop and server machines. You can also upgrade older Fedora installations (example Fedora 34/33/32) directly to Fedora 36. I have tested this method on several machines, but if you have problems, please let me know. Always remember backup, before upgrade!

The most notable change you’ll notice in Ubuntu 22.04 is that the Firefox browser is no longer installed on the system as a traditional DEB package. Instead, it is now being installed as a Snap package. From developer’s point of view, the eases the update process and ensures that all Ubuntu users are using the latest Firefox version for their security.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nagios on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Nagios a.k.a Nagios Core is an enterprise-class Open Source IT monitoring, network monitoring, server, and applications monitoring solution. Nagios provides monitoring of all mission-critical infrastructure components including applications, services, operating systems, network protocols, systems metrics, and much more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Nagios core on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 20.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

In this article I will show how to create a Multipass virtual machine that has an additional user which can connect to the virtual machine authenticating using a private key. To accomplish this I will use cloud-init when creating the virtual machine. The cause for this is to allow creation and provisioning of Multipass virtual machines using tools like Ansible.

Deluge is a free, open-source BitTorrent client for those looking for more features than traditional BitTorrent clients. It has comprehensive Protocol Encryption, DHT, Local Peer Discovery (LSD), Peer Exchange (PEX), UPnP, NAT-PMP, Proxy support, Web seeds, global and per-torrent speed limits. If you are looking for a more customizable BitTorrent experience or want to torrent anonymously, then Deluge is a good option. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the Deluge BitTorrent Client desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using various methods such as Ubuntu’s default repository, the Deluge team LaunchPAD PPA, or third party managers such as Snapcraft or Flatpak using the command line terminal.

Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. Python is famous for its simple, easy-to-learn syntax, emphasizes readability, and reduces program maintenance costs and more straightforward conversion to newer releases. Python supports modules and packages, and one of the many is the popular PIP package manager.

PHP 8.0 is major released from PHP 7 series with improvements and changes to the language, including many long-awaited additions by developers everywhere! This includes named arguments; union types. It also boasts improved JIT compilation tools which will help optimize your application code even further than before while increasing performance. More information about the release and full changelog which gets updated on every new minor version release can be found here. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PHP 8.0 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish by importing the Ondřej Surý repository, the maintainer for PHP on Debian, and installing, upgrading, or removing howto instructions.

Monitorix is a free and Open-source, lightweight system monitoring tool designed to monitor services, system resources, and servers. It is similar to Zabbix, Nagios, and Cacti. This tutorial will be helpful for the users to install Monitorix 3.14.0 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 21.10, LinuxMint 20.3, Fedora 35, and Rocky Linux 8.

Neovim is an extendable Vim-based text editor that is free and open-source. It’s a hyperextensible platform that seeks to maximize usability with extensibility in mind; it also simplifies maintenance by encouraging contributions from others who work on this project! Neovim also is extended using APIs and plugins, among a few features.

OpenRGB is free and open-source software used to control RGB lighting control that does not require manufacturer software. The software allows for RGB amber lighting, game integrations, music visualization, etc. OpenRGB also comes with a plugin interface that can extend the software’s functionality even further. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install OpenRGB on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish by importing a third-party LaunchPAD PPA with the command line terminal and maintaining and removing the package if required in the future.

Pluma is an application that supports editing multiple text files in one window (tabs or MDI). It fully utilizes the Unicode UTF-8 encoding for international characters, making it easy to work with diverse languages. As a general-purpose editor focused on simplicity and ease of use, plumes support most standard features you would find within other programs, such as Highlands’ advanced word processing tools, which are available through their simple user interface. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Pluma Text Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal for an alternative text editor or those familiar with MATE desktop applications.

The GPU-Viewer is a free, open-source project to create an easy-to-use interface for glxinfo, vulkaninfo, and clinfo. The program will be developed using Python 3 with GTK3 to display all the crucial details extracted from these programs on one page alongside other valuable tools like grep or AWK. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest GPU-Viewer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish with a third-party PPA from LaunchPAD using the command line terminal.

There are several alternatives to the ls command, some of them you can find in this article . And today we are going to get to know a new alternative that is written in Golang and its differential in relation to GNU Coreutils ls is that in addition to listing the files, it also displays the icons according to the mime-type .

Racktables is a robust and a nifty solution for datacenter and server room asset management. It is a helpful tool that can be used to manage document hardware assets, network addresses, space in racks, network configuration. It has a simple WebGUI and it’s very easy to install. It uses MySQL/MariaDB as database backend and its based on PHP. It can also run on older versions of distributions :

One thing I love about FreeBSD is the feeling of completeness I get when using it. On FreeBSD, the kernel and the core utilities that come installed as base are all maintained by the FreeBSD team. Consequently, if the kernel requires or deprecates certain features, then the base utilities can adjust accordingly. For this reason, the sysadmins don’t have to worry about any compatibility issues. On Linux, it was almost a standard to use ifconfig for managing network interfaces. Nevertheless, development of the Linux kernel continued. And, ifconfig couldn’t provide enough features and flexibility. Predictably, this made a new utility called ip to replace the old ifconfig command. Now, the system admins have to learn yet another tool (as if we hadn’t learned enough).

GitLab is an open source git based platform. It is used for software development and collaboration and also used as a repository manager. GitLab has features like CI/CD, Auto devops and kubernetes integration which makes it a go to platform for Code management and DevOps purposes. It can also integrates with other open source platforms like Jenkins. In this tutorial we will learn how to Install GitLab on CentOS 8 Stream.

Postman is an API platform for building and using APIs. Postman simplifies each step of the API lifecycle and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs—faster. So, this app is basically used for creating, testing, and managing the APIs(Application Programming Interface).

Most systems, based on RHEL, were not able to upgrade without reinstallation, or best said, not supported. The new version, that was released at around 18 months later contained so many changes that it was hard to test the upgrades themselves until leapp was introduced.

Security is paramount. Security involves defence in depth. Approaching security one step at a time, with consistency and rigour, you can mitigate threats, and keep intruders at bay. Intruders use a variety of different techniques in an attempt to compromise a system. For example, systems can be attacked by denial of service, cracking, intrusion, snooping (intercepting the data of another user), or viruses/worms/Trojan horses. To have a secure box, a system therefore needs a variety of defences. Vulnerability scanning is an essential activity for enterprise security. Any competent enterprise will have a backbone of security measures including, but not limited to, a firewall, vulnerability scanner, asset-mapping, as well as a dedicated team that performs regular pentesting, an authorized simulated cyberattack on a computer system, performed to evaluate the security of the system. Recognizing, categorizing and characterizing security holes (known as vulnerabilities) among the network infrastructure, computers, hardware system, and software, etc. is known as Vulnerability Analysis.

Hardware Leftovers T700 Part 2: Minor Progress Update The T700 motherboard had a busy few months of testing and prototyping. The main problems right now are the BIOS and the embedded controller (EC), which are both unable to initialise Thunderbolt 4. The original prototype had it’s EC damaged and a new prototype was built at the start of the month (pictured below). At current rates, production should start between May to June. The estimated timeline has also been revised. Stay tuned for more updates!

Tonight's Game On OpenPOWER: Death Rally Let's go for another shooter, but this time a top-down one. Essentially a murderous Super Sprint, Finnish developer Remedy's first game was the exuberantly zippy Death Rally, a decidedly socially hostile top-down racer with machine guns, bombs, spikes, sabotage, splattable spectators and cold hard cash. You can pick up missions for extra money (assassinations, drug running, the usual) or just exterminate your competition for a big bonus and plow the proceeds into a better chassis, a faster engine and better tires and armour. Apogee picked it up and added Duke Nukem for extra competition along with Remedy's cadre of obviously named parody racers (just try to guess who Bogus Bill is).

StarFive releases Perf tool for highest performance RISC-V IP Dubhe (Sponsored)

POP32 & POP64 SiPs integrate SDRAM and Allwinner A33/A133 CPUs into compact IC design Besides its quad-core CPU (ARM Cortex-A7), the POP32 also features an ARM Mali 400MP2 GPU. It has display support for common interfaces as MIPI DSI, LVDS and RGB/LCD with a maximum resolution of 1280×800. USB interfaces are also supported (OTG, Host, and HSIC). Other features include a camera interface (5MP), a Crypto Engine and Arm TrustZone support.