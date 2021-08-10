Proprietary Software Leftovers
-
Hillicon Valley — Ukraine postal service hit with cyberattack [iophk: Windows TCO]
Ihor Smilianskyi, the director general of Ukraine’s postal service, apologized on Facebook to customers, explaining that disruption of service was due to a DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack. Smilianskyi did not identify the perpetrators behind the attack.
-
Ukraine's postal service hit by cyberattack after sales of warship stamp go online
Ihor Smilianskyi, Ukrposhta's director general, issued an apology to customers for what he said was a DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack but did not say who might be behind it.
-
Ransomware: Why It’s Time to Think of it as a Data Management Problem [iophk: Windows TCO]
Over the last couple of years, ransomware has taken center stage in data protection, but very few people realize it is only the tip of the iceberg. Everybody wants to protect their data against this new threat, but most solutions available in the market focus just on relatively quick recovery (RTO) instead of detection, protection, and recovery. In fact, recovery should be your last resort.
Protection and detection are much more difficult measures to implement than air gaps, immutable backup snapshots, and rapid restore procedures. But when well-executed these two stages of ransomware defense open up a world of new opportunities. Over time, they will help defend your data against cybersecurity threats that now are less common, or better said, less visible in the news—such as data exfiltration or manipulation. And again, when I say less visible, it is not only because the incidents are not reported, it is because often nobody knows they happened until it’s too late!
-
Hidden in Plain Sight: Putting Tech Before Teaching
So, to recap, in an effort to take a slide show that had been plainly visible in the front of the classroom and place it on each student’s iPad, the teacher ensured that none of the students were looking at her as she taught; that all the students were a click away from infinite temptation; that time was lost to technical difficulties; and that the teachers themselves were distracted by the need to command two devices at once. And this was one of the more successful apps that most teachers settled on as their preferred method for meeting the iPad requirement.
-
Permissionless Reckoning
Uniswap Labs, creator of one of the most-used applications on top of Ethereum, is starting to block certain wallet addresses from its frontend. Other decentralized applications, like Tornado Cash, have done the same. Fully centralized solutions like Infura/Metamask have also done the same.
The sanctions come mostly from governments – like the U.S. government, which are cracking down on illegal activity.
The question: will users care?
-
X2100, X330 and Future Projects
I’m working on merging the X230 FHD patch (finally) into coreboot master. More info can be found on my X230 BIOS repo. As an FOSS (free and open-source) enthusiast and an amateur developer, I’m looking to merge the patch into Heads, osboot and Skulls. These are super cool FOSS projects that is missing on the X330.
As a side note, the gigabit ethernet firmware can actually be generated for the X230, with a user definable MAC address. This means that the only blobs needed for coreboot is the Intel Firmware Descriptor (IFD) and the Management Engine (ME). Both are exactly the same across all X230, meaning that there are now no unique portions of the BIOS that needs to be dumped and extracted from your machine, bringing the X230 one step closer to being truly libre.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 502 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
4 Best Free and Open Source Vulnerability Detection Tools
Security is paramount. Security involves defence in depth. Approaching security one step at a time, with consistency and rigour, you can mitigate threats, and keep intruders at bay. Intruders use a variety of different techniques in an attempt to compromise a system. For example, systems can be attacked by denial of service, cracking, intrusion, snooping (intercepting the data of another user), or viruses/worms/Trojan horses. To have a secure box, a system therefore needs a variety of defences. Vulnerability scanning is an essential activity for enterprise security. Any competent enterprise will have a backbone of security measures including, but not limited to, a firewall, vulnerability scanner, asset-mapping, as well as a dedicated team that performs regular pentesting, an authorized simulated cyberattack on a computer system, performed to evaluate the security of the system. Recognizing, categorizing and characterizing security holes (known as vulnerabilities) among the network infrastructure, computers, hardware system, and software, etc. is known as Vulnerability Analysis.
today's howtos
Hardware Leftovers
KDE Plasma 5.25 Plans for Dynamic Accent Colour Based on Wallpaper
A new feature is coming to KDE Plasma 5.25 that allows you to change the desktop accent colour based on the Wallpaper.
Recent comments
3 hours 27 min ago
11 hours 28 min ago
17 hours 7 min ago
1 day 17 min ago
1 day 23 min ago
1 day 42 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago