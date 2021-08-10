Programming Leftovers
nablet Releases JPEG XS SDK to Create Workflows Based on Powerful New Video Standard
nablet has released itsJPEG XS SDK, making it easy to implement the powerful JPEG XS format, co-authored by Fraunhofer IIS. The SDK is available now, for Linux and Windows, and nablet will release additional technologies powered by JPEG XS.
Interacting with FreeBSD: Fundamentals of the FreeBSD Shell
A shell is software that allows people to interact with their operating system. Before graphical displays with windows and mice existed, early shells were created where computer operators would type simple commands at the keyboard to launch applications.
Although some see the shell as “primitive,” this manner of interacting with a computer is extremely flexible and expressive. The command-line shell thus lives on as a quintessential element that defines Unix systems. There are many shells to choose from, but they have many things in common—these commonalities reflect features that go back to the early design of Unix and the fact that the shell has always been deeply embedded.
There are two shells included in the FreeBSD base system – sh and csh – corresponding to evolutions of the Bourne and C shells. Early on, the consensus was generally that the Bourne shell was the better shell for scripts and programming while the C shell was a better interactive shell. These strengths also influenced subsequent developments. Many innovations for interactive shell use were added first in tcsh, a fork of csh that can be considered its natural successor. Similarly, the Korn shell is built on the foundations of the Bourne shell, primarily adding features more commonly associated with programming languages.
The state of Python (both 2 and 3) in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS has just been released and is on our minds, because we have a lot of Ubuntu 18.04 machines to upgrade to 22.04 in the next year. Since both we and our users use Python, I've been looking into the state of it on 22.04 and it's time for an entry on it, with various bits of news.
He Tested Many Locks. See What Happened Then! - LFlat, The Home of Vrurg
These clickbaiting titles are so horrible, I couldn’t stand mocking them! But at least mine speaks truth.
My recent tasks are spinning around concurrency in one way or another. And where the concurrency is there are locks. Basically, introducing a lock is the most popular and the most straightforward solution for most race conditions one could encounter in their code. Like, whenever an investigation results in a resolution that data is being update in one thread while used in another then just wrap both blocks into a lock and be done with it! Right? Are you sure?
They used to say about Perl that “if a problem is solved with regex then you got two problems”. By changing ‘regex’ to ‘lock’ we shift into another domain. I wouldn’t discuss interlocks here because it’s rather a subject for a big CS article. But I would mention an issue that is possible to stumble upon in a heavily multi-threaded application. Did you know that Lock, Raku’s most used type for locking, actually blocks its thread? Did you also know that threads are a limited resource? That the default ThreadPoolScheduler has a limit, which depends on the number of CPU cores available to your system? Worse, it used to be a hard-coded limit of 64 threads a while ago.
Perl Weekly Challenge 161: Abecedarian Words and Pangrams
How to avoid sleep in Rails system tests
Writing system tests can be sometimes tricky because we want to assert a reality that’s not yet rendered. Ad-hoc sleeping is something that can mostly address the problem, but it’s not the most elegant solution and should be avoided if possible.
Update on Learntla and a new writing process
So I’m not providing the entire spec I wrote, because that would be too confusing for the reader. But it’ll still be more interesting.
Techwise I’m pushing hard on using semantic text for writing documentation. All my earlier TLA+ material was in Markdown, which I’ve had many, many problems with. I tried semantic text for the Alloydocs and it really helped; this is now my most serious attempt. And so far, it’s paying off! It makes maintaining the content easier, and I also hope it’ll present better content.
An overview of version control in programming
In practice, computer code is constantly being transformed. At the beginning of a project, the computer code often takes the form of sketches that are gradually refined. Later, the code can be optimized or corrected, sometimes for many years.
Soon enough, programmers realized that they needed to not only to store files, but also to keep track of the different versions of a given file. It is no accident that we are all familiar with the fact that software is often associated with versions. It is necessary to distinguish the different versions of the computer code in order to keep track of updates.
Postponing things is good
At one point a few years into my GTD journey, I actually managed to do it all, to reach zero, and nothing happened. No fanfare, no oboe. So that’s no longer my goal. My goal is to select the right things to work on out of these ideas the lists so dutifully catalogue.
Fell to PICO-8
A few months ago I was planning on learning lua as a first language, but got sidetracked with other stuff in life, but now I'm picking up where I left off. Before and now I've decided that a fantasy console was the way I wanted to get start making games, and chose the 2nd most popular, open source TIC-80. But now that I take a look at it, there really isn't a whole lot of tutorials/courses for the console. The only quality (in my opinion) beginner series is the one from Bytes N Bits where you follow along creating space invaders.
4 Best Free and Open Source Vulnerability Detection Tools
Security is paramount. Security involves defence in depth. Approaching security one step at a time, with consistency and rigour, you can mitigate threats, and keep intruders at bay. Intruders use a variety of different techniques in an attempt to compromise a system. For example, systems can be attacked by denial of service, cracking, intrusion, snooping (intercepting the data of another user), or viruses/worms/Trojan horses. To have a secure box, a system therefore needs a variety of defences. Vulnerability scanning is an essential activity for enterprise security. Any competent enterprise will have a backbone of security measures including, but not limited to, a firewall, vulnerability scanner, asset-mapping, as well as a dedicated team that performs regular pentesting, an authorized simulated cyberattack on a computer system, performed to evaluate the security of the system. Recognizing, categorizing and characterizing security holes (known as vulnerabilities) among the network infrastructure, computers, hardware system, and software, etc. is known as Vulnerability Analysis.
today's howtos
Hardware Leftovers
KDE Plasma 5.25 Plans for Dynamic Accent Colour Based on Wallpaper
A new feature is coming to KDE Plasma 5.25 that allows you to change the desktop accent colour based on the Wallpaper.
