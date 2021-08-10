A shell is software that allows people to interact with their operating system. Before graphical displays with windows and mice existed, early shells were created where computer operators would type simple commands at the keyboard to launch applications.

Although some see the shell as “primitive,” this manner of interacting with a computer is extremely flexible and expressive. The command-line shell thus lives on as a quintessential element that defines Unix systems. There are many shells to choose from, but they have many things in common—these commonalities reflect features that go back to the early design of Unix and the fact that the shell has always been deeply embedded.

There are two shells included in the FreeBSD base system – sh and csh – corresponding to evolutions of the Bourne and C shells. Early on, the consensus was generally that the Bourne shell was the better shell for scripts and programming while the C shell was a better interactive shell. These strengths also influenced subsequent developments. Many innovations for interactive shell use were added first in tcsh, a fork of csh that can be considered its natural successor. Similarly, the Korn shell is built on the foundations of the Bourne shell, primarily adding features more commonly associated with programming languages.