NuTyX 22.04.6 available with cards 2.5.0
The NuTyX team is happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 22.04.6 and cards 2.5.0.
New toolchain gcc 11.3.0, glibc 2.35 and binutils 2.38.
The xorg-server graphics server version 21.1.3, the Mesa 3D library in 22.0.2, Gtk4 4.6.2 and Qt 6.3.0.
The python interpreters are en 3.10.4 et 2.7.18.
The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.16.0.
The MATE desktop environment is a 1.26.0 version .
The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 42.0
The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.24.4, Framework 5.93.0 and applications in 22.04.0.
Available browsers are: Firefox 99.0.1, Chromium 100.0.4896.127, Epiphany 42.2, etc
Many desktop applications have been updated as well like Telegram-desktop 3.7.1, Thunderbird 91.8.1, Scribus 1.5.8, Libreoffice 7.3.2.2, Gimp 2.10.30, etc.
Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.9.311, 4.14.276, 4.19.239, 5.4.190 et 5.10.112 and 5.15.35 and the latest stable version 5.17.4 .
