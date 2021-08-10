today's howtos
How to Configure Static IP Address in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
It is recommended to have a static IP address on a linux system as it will be persistent across the reboot. In Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop, networking is controlled and managed by Network Manager.
In this guide, we will learn how to configure static ip address in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish).
Find Devices Connected to Your Network with nmap on Ubuntu – VITUX
As Ubuntu users, we may want to know if we are the only ones using our network, especially the WLAN, or if there are other unwanted users exploiting our network bandwidth. This capability is also useful when we want to be sure that no hacker is accessing our system by connecting to our network.
How To Create Ubuntu 22.04 USB Bootable Medium
This tutorial will explain how you can create USB bootable installer to install Ubuntu operating system version 22.04 and later to computers. This works for all computer users who use Windows, MacOS and GNU/Linux. We offer various options here so you can pick one you like the most between using Rufus, Etcher and Ubuntu Startup Disk Creator programs. We hope this helps you a lot. Happy computing!
How to Use PipeWire to replace PulseAudio in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Ubuntu 22.04 has better support for the low latency PipeWire multimedia framework. Here’s how to setup it for PulseAudio, ALSA, JACK and Bluetooth output.
How to Setup Kubernetes Cluster on Rocky Linux 8 using kubeadm
Kubeadm is a tool built to provide best-practice “fast paths” for creating Kubernetes clusters. It performs the actions necessary to get a minimum viable, secure cluster up and running in a user friendly way. Kubeadm’s scope is limited to the local node filesystem and the Kubernetes API, and it is intended to be a composable building block of higher level tools.
How to create Ubuntu 22.04 bootable USB drive on Windows - Linux Shout
Learn the steps to make a bootable USB drive of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish on Windows 10 or 11 using a popular free tool called Rufus.
Days are gone when we require bootable CD/DVD for installing operating systems, now users have moved to USB. Hence, there are few free software to easily create a bootable USB drive using the ISO or IMG file of an OS. This will let us install any popular OS on a PC or laptop. However, those who do not want to install OS on a PC can go for Virtual machines without creating a bootable USB drive.
Apart from the small size benefit, the USB drive can also rewrite multiple times or use for creating multiple bootable operating systems.
How to Install CentOS Stream on a PC
Red Hat's announcement of a "change in focus" of CentOS might have sent some users scrambling for alternatives, but some have decided to stick with CentOS as it transitions to CentOS Stream. If you're one of them, you should find the installation process familiar.
Here's how you can install CentOS Stream on your PC or laptop.
AlmaLinux vs Ubuntu - Which one should you choose?
We installed the AlmaLinux workstation and would love to share with you all what we found out. Previously this was known as “Lenix” and is a continuation of a world-class OS for servers, CentOS which was made by CloudLinux Inc and promised to be free always and have compatibility with RHEL and CentOS. Our AlmaLinux vs Ubuntu guide goes over 15 differences so you can make an informed decision to choose one!
Linux Mint Upgrade Tool - Here's How it Works
We tested the Linux Mint upgrade tool (mintupgrade GUI) with an actual upgrade. Here's what we found.
Android Leftovers
