Learn the steps to make a bootable USB drive of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish on Windows 10 or 11 using a popular free tool called Rufus.

Days are gone when we require bootable CD/DVD for installing operating systems, now users have moved to USB. Hence, there are few free software to easily create a bootable USB drive using the ISO or IMG file of an OS. This will let us install any popular OS on a PC or laptop. However, those who do not want to install OS on a PC can go for Virtual machines without creating a bootable USB drive.

Apart from the small size benefit, the USB drive can also rewrite multiple times or use for creating multiple bootable operating systems.