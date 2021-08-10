AlmaLinux vs Ubuntu - Which one should you choose?
We installed the AlmaLinux workstation and would love to share with you all what we found out. Previously this was known as “Lenix” and is a continuation of a world-class OS for servers, CentOS which was made by CloudLinux Inc and promised to be free always and have compatibility with RHEL and CentOS. Our AlmaLinux vs Ubuntu guide goes over 15 differences so you can make an informed decision to choose one!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 457 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AlmaLinux vs Ubuntu - Which one should you choose?
We installed the AlmaLinux workstation and would love to share with you all what we found out. Previously this was known as “Lenix” and is a continuation of a world-class OS for servers, CentOS which was made by CloudLinux Inc and promised to be free always and have compatibility with RHEL and CentOS. Our AlmaLinux vs Ubuntu guide goes over 15 differences so you can make an informed decision to choose one!
Linux Mint Upgrade Tool - Here's How it Works
We tested the Linux Mint upgrade tool (mintupgrade GUI) with an actual upgrade. Here's what we found.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
7 hours 58 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
21 hours 37 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago