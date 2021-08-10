Shows: Linux Out Loud, mintCast, and Destination Linux
-
Linux Out Loud 10: Application Rundown - TuxDigital
This week, Linux Out Loud chats about what applications we use to make our Linux machine sing a beautiful digital song.
Welcome to episode 10 of Linux Out Loud. We fired up our mics, connected those headphones as we searched the community for themes to expound upon. We kept the banter friendly, the conversation somewhat on topic, and had fun doing it.
-
Linux Out Loud 9: Open Source Crazy Sauce - TuxDigital
Welcome to episode 09 of Linux Out Loud. We fired up our mics, connected those headphones as we searched the community for themes to expound upon. We kept the banter friendly, the conversation somewhat on topic, and had fun doing it.
-
mintCast 380 – Leo makes an appearance
First up in the news, Raspberry Pi OS has a 64-bit version, Nvidia has a release, System76 releases their scheduler, the This Week in Gnome blog, Slackware and Peppermint OS have new releases and Debian uses Arch.
In security, PolicyKit vulnerability lies dormant for a decade, GNU coreutils are being rewritten in Rust, Ubuntu improves low memory handling andSurfshark VPN jumps the shark.
Then in our Wanderings, Moss strikes a chord, Norbert further bodges his system, Bill gets more air time, Leo goes on an XL MX adventure, Joe runs for board and Nishant is distro hopping.
-
Destination Linux 273: Our Takes on the Hottest Linux News of 2022
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re celebrating 5 year anniversary of TWIL by discussing some hand picked hot news topics this quarter in Linux or open-source. If you’ve been wanting to know what TWIL would be like with all 3 hosts…this is your week. Then we’re going to talk about an opportunity to build your career in Linux and Open Source. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 472 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AlmaLinux vs Ubuntu - Which one should you choose?
We installed the AlmaLinux workstation and would love to share with you all what we found out. Previously this was known as “Lenix” and is a continuation of a world-class OS for servers, CentOS which was made by CloudLinux Inc and promised to be free always and have compatibility with RHEL and CentOS. Our AlmaLinux vs Ubuntu guide goes over 15 differences so you can make an informed decision to choose one!
Linux Mint Upgrade Tool - Here's How it Works
We tested the Linux Mint upgrade tool (mintupgrade GUI) with an actual upgrade. Here's what we found.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
7 hours 58 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
21 hours 37 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago