Shows: Linux Out Loud, mintCast, and Destination Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 24th of April 2022 07:06:08 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux

  • Linux Out Loud 10: Application Rundown - TuxDigital

    This week, Linux Out Loud chats about what applications we use to make our Linux machine sing a beautiful digital song.

    Welcome to episode 10 of Linux Out Loud. We fired up our mics, connected those headphones as we searched the community for themes to expound upon. We kept the banter friendly, the conversation somewhat on topic, and had fun doing it.

  • Linux Out Loud 9: Open Source Crazy Sauce - TuxDigital

    Welcome to episode 09 of Linux Out Loud. We fired up our mics, connected those headphones as we searched the community for themes to expound upon. We kept the banter friendly, the conversation somewhat on topic, and had fun doing it.

  • mintCast 380 – Leo makes an appearance

    First up in the news, Raspberry Pi OS has a 64-bit version, Nvidia has a release, System76 releases their scheduler, the This Week in Gnome blog, Slackware and Peppermint OS have new releases and Debian uses Arch.

    In security, PolicyKit vulnerability lies dormant for a decade, GNU coreutils are being rewritten in Rust, Ubuntu improves low memory handling andSurfshark VPN jumps the shark.

    Then in our Wanderings, Moss strikes a chord, Norbert further bodges his system, Bill gets more air time, Leo goes on an XL MX adventure, Joe runs for board and Nishant is distro hopping.

  • Destination Linux 273: Our Takes on the Hottest Linux News of 2022

    This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re celebrating 5 year anniversary of TWIL by discussing some hand picked hot news topics this quarter in Linux or open-source. If you’ve been wanting to know what TWIL would be like with all 3 hosts…this is your week. Then we’re going to talk about an opportunity to build your career in Linux and Open Source. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

More in Tux Machines

AlmaLinux vs Ubuntu - Which one should you choose?

We installed the AlmaLinux workstation and would love to share with you all what we found out. Previously this was known as “Lenix” and is a continuation of a world-class OS for servers, CentOS which was made by CloudLinux Inc and promised to be free always and have compatibility with RHEL and CentOS. Our AlmaLinux vs Ubuntu guide goes over 15 differences so you can make an informed decision to choose one! Read more

Linux Mint Upgrade Tool - Here's How it Works

We tested the Linux Mint upgrade tool (mintupgrade GUI) with an actual upgrade. Here's what we found. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

  • How to Configure Static IP Address in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    It is recommended to have a static IP address on a linux system as it will be persistent across the reboot. In Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop, networking is controlled and managed by Network Manager. In this guide, we will learn how to configure static ip address in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish).

  • Find Devices Connected to Your Network with nmap on Ubuntu – VITUX

    As Ubuntu users, we may want to know if we are the only ones using our network, especially the WLAN, or if there are other unwanted users exploiting our network bandwidth. This capability is also useful when we want to be sure that no hacker is accessing our system by connecting to our network.

  • How To Create Ubuntu 22.04 USB Bootable Medium

    This tutorial will explain how you can create USB bootable installer to install Ubuntu operating system version 22.04 and later to computers. This works for all computer users who use Windows, MacOS and GNU/Linux. We offer various options here so you can pick one you like the most between using Rufus, Etcher and Ubuntu Startup Disk Creator programs. We hope this helps you a lot. Happy computing!

  • How to Use PipeWire to replace PulseAudio in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    Ubuntu 22.04 has better support for the low latency PipeWire multimedia framework. Here’s how to setup it for PulseAudio, ALSA, JACK and Bluetooth output.

  • How to Setup Kubernetes Cluster on Rocky Linux 8 using kubeadm

    Kubeadm is a tool built to provide best-practice “fast paths” for creating Kubernetes clusters. It performs the actions necessary to get a minimum viable, secure cluster up and running in a user friendly way. Kubeadm’s scope is limited to the local node filesystem and the Kubernetes API, and it is intended to be a composable building block of higher level tools.

  • How to create Ubuntu 22.04 bootable USB drive on Windows - Linux Shout

    Learn the steps to make a bootable USB drive of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish on Windows 10 or 11 using a popular free tool called Rufus. Days are gone when we require bootable CD/DVD for installing operating systems, now users have moved to USB. Hence, there are few free software to easily create a bootable USB drive using the ISO or IMG file of an OS. This will let us install any popular OS on a PC or laptop. However, those who do not want to install OS on a PC can go for Virtual machines without creating a bootable USB drive. Apart from the small size benefit, the USB drive can also rewrite multiple times or use for creating multiple bootable operating systems.

  • How to Install CentOS Stream on a PC

    Red Hat's announcement of a "change in focus" of CentOS might have sent some users scrambling for alternatives, but some have decided to stick with CentOS as it transitions to CentOS Stream. If you're one of them, you should find the installation process familiar. Here's how you can install CentOS Stream on your PC or laptop.

