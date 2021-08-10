This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re celebrating 5 year anniversary of TWIL by discussing some hand picked hot news topics this quarter in Linux or open-source. If you’ve been wanting to know what TWIL would be like with all 3 hosts…this is your week. Then we’re going to talk about an opportunity to build your career in Linux and Open Source. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.