libgnunetchat 0.1.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of the client side library libgnunetchat 0.1.0.
This library brings an abstraction layer using the client API from different GNUnet services to provide the functionality of a typical messenger application. The goal is to make developing such applications easier and independent of the GUI toolkit. So people can develop different interfaces being compatible with eachother despite visual differences, a few missing features or differences in overall design.
The library relies on multiple services from GNUnet to implement its features. More information about that can be found here .
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 287 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AlmaLinux vs Ubuntu - Which one should you choose?
We installed the AlmaLinux workstation and would love to share with you all what we found out. Previously this was known as “Lenix” and is a continuation of a world-class OS for servers, CentOS which was made by CloudLinux Inc and promised to be free always and have compatibility with RHEL and CentOS. Our AlmaLinux vs Ubuntu guide goes over 15 differences so you can make an informed decision to choose one!
Linux Mint Upgrade Tool - Here's How it Works
We tested the Linux Mint upgrade tool (mintupgrade GUI) with an actual upgrade. Here's what we found.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
7 hours 58 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
21 hours 37 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago