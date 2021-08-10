I’ve been toying around with Rust during Easter. It has been a while since I last had a go at it for UEFI binaries. Turns out that the uefi-rs crate has gotten tons of love in terms of usability, stability and built-in protocol interfaces.

Now, no_std is useful for a myriad of use cases like embedded platforms, it can even work in environments with no memory allocation. You can find an example UEFI app here, it is nothing fancy, crawls the directory tree of the main EFI System Partition.

For the purpose of my pet project I wanted to add a Boot Loader Spec parser to my project that I could also link in a library with std:: as well as no_std. This introduces the requirement that your no_std environment needs to be hooked up with an allocator, at which point you can consume the alloc crate.

Otherwise you can only use the data types in libcore (as well as crates that only depend on libcore), which is a small subset of std stuff. uefi-rs sets this up for you but this documentation might come handy.