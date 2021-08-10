Language Selection

Development

Linux 5.18-rc4

Fairly slow and calm week - which makes me just suspect that the other
shoe will drop at some point.

But maybe things are just going really well this release. It's bound
to happen _occasionally_, after all.

It's not only a fairly small set of commits, the diffstat is pretty
small and flat too. The biggest single patch is literally killing off
a zombie file that had already been deleted - well, renamed, really -
once, but it didn't know to stay dead, and was resurrected by a merge
mistake.

The changes are sprinkled all over, they just aren't all that big:
arch updates (sound being the bulk of it, but "bulk" really is fairly
misleading), some driver updates, a couple of filesystem fixes, memory
management, networking, and some tooling (mainly a couple of
selftests).

Scroll through the shortlog below for an overview of the changes.

                  Linus
libgnunetchat 0.1.0 released

We are pleased to announce the release of the client side library libgnunetchat 0.1.0. This library brings an abstraction layer using the client API from different GNUnet services to provide the functionality of a typical messenger application. The goal is to make developing such applications easier and independent of the GUI toolkit. So people can develop different interfaces being compatible with eachother despite visual differences, a few missing features or differences in overall design. The library relies on multiple services from GNUnet to implement its features. More information about that can be found here .

Shows: Linux Out Loud, mintCast, and Destination Linux

  • Linux Out Loud 10: Application Rundown - TuxDigital

    This week, Linux Out Loud chats about what applications we use to make our Linux machine sing a beautiful digital song. Welcome to episode 10 of Linux Out Loud. We fired up our mics, connected those headphones as we searched the community for themes to expound upon. We kept the banter friendly, the conversation somewhat on topic, and had fun doing it.

  • Linux Out Loud 9: Open Source Crazy Sauce - TuxDigital

    Welcome to episode 09 of Linux Out Loud. We fired up our mics, connected those headphones as we searched the community for themes to expound upon. We kept the banter friendly, the conversation somewhat on topic, and had fun doing it.

  • mintCast 380 – Leo makes an appearance

    First up in the news, Raspberry Pi OS has a 64-bit version, Nvidia has a release, System76 releases their scheduler, the This Week in Gnome blog, Slackware and Peppermint OS have new releases and Debian uses Arch. In security, PolicyKit vulnerability lies dormant for a decade, GNU coreutils are being rewritten in Rust, Ubuntu improves low memory handling andSurfshark VPN jumps the shark. Then in our Wanderings, Moss strikes a chord, Norbert further bodges his system, Bill gets more air time, Leo goes on an XL MX adventure, Joe runs for board and Nishant is distro hopping.

  • Destination Linux 273: Our Takes on the Hottest Linux News of 2022

    This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re celebrating 5 year anniversary of TWIL by discussing some hand picked hot news topics this quarter in Linux or open-source. If you’ve been wanting to know what TWIL would be like with all 3 hosts…this is your week. Then we’re going to talk about an opportunity to build your career in Linux and Open Source. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

