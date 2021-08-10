Linux 5.18-rc4 Fairly slow and calm week - which makes me just suspect that the other shoe will drop at some point. But maybe things are just going really well this release. It's bound to happen _occasionally_, after all. It's not only a fairly small set of commits, the diffstat is pretty small and flat too. The biggest single patch is literally killing off a zombie file that had already been deleted - well, renamed, really - once, but it didn't know to stay dead, and was resurrected by a merge mistake. The changes are sprinkled all over, they just aren't all that big: arch updates (sound being the bulk of it, but "bulk" really is fairly misleading), some driver updates, a couple of filesystem fixes, memory management, networking, and some tooling (mainly a couple of selftests). Scroll through the shortlog below for an overview of the changes. Linus

libgnunetchat 0.1.0 released We are pleased to announce the release of the client side library libgnunetchat 0.1.0. This library brings an abstraction layer using the client API from different GNUnet services to provide the functionality of a typical messenger application. The goal is to make developing such applications easier and independent of the GUI toolkit. So people can develop different interfaces being compatible with eachother despite visual differences, a few missing features or differences in overall design. The library relies on multiple services from GNUnet to implement its features. More information about that can be found here .