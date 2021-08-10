today's howtos
How to Install Firefox as a .Deb on Ubuntu 22.04 (Not a Snap) - OMG! Ubuntu!
In this guide I detail how to install Mozilla Firefox as a .deb package on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and not as a Snap app.
Ubuntu’s latest version includes Firefox as a Snap app by default. This Snap package is the only version of Firefox included ‘out of the box’. If you run apt install firefox on Ubuntu 22.04 it won’t install a .deb version as before, but instead fetch a transitional package that installs the Firefox Snap.
Which isn’t ideal if you don’t want to use the Firefox Snap package.
Install Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy alongside Windows 11 (Dual Boot)
Do you want to create a dual boot with Windows 11 and Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish? Then here is the tutorial to install Ubuntu 22.04 alongside Windows 11.
10 Linux Network Commands and How to Use Them
Linux, like other advanced operating systems, supports communication over the network. In Linux all settings are stored in accessible files. In this way, certain files can be edited, and necessary settings can be made easily. You can easily manage the commands used for network and DNS settings from the command screen.
In this article you will find information about the most used basic network commands in Linux and how to edit DNS settings.
Install Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy alongside Windows 10 (Dual Boot)
Do you have Windows 10 installed but would like to switch to Linux in the long term? Then this tutorial will help you to install Ubuntu 22.04 Linux alongside Windows 10 in dual boot environment.
[Fixed] bash: netstat: command not found
netstat stands for network statistics is a network analytics tools for Unix like system. It allows administrators to get a complete overview of the system network statistics including network connections, network interface stats, masquerade connections, open ports, and so on.
How to install Moshi Moshi Rewritten on Debian 11 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Moshi Moshi Rewritten on Debian 11.
How to install CLion 2022 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install CLion on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Install VirtualBox on Debian - ByteXD
Oracle VM VirtualBox is an open-source, cross-platform virtualization software that let you run multiple guest operating systems on your present operating system (called guest OS).
VirtualBox is an easy-to-use software, you need to do a few steps to get a running guest operating system.
This article will show how to install VirtualBox on Debian. There are two methods to install VirtualBox on Debian.
Awk vs Sed vs Grep in Linux - Differences Explained
Text processing is of great importance for a computer user, as the computer can perform tedious tasks that a human can’t even think of trying.
Using text processing tools enables the user to search for a specific pattern match, replace matches with other text of the user’s choice, invoke an action upon the presence of a certain condition, or even do more complex tasks.
This article explains the differences between the most three well-known text processing tools in Linux awk, sed and grep.
Ordered from the most rich and complex tool (awk), to the simplest (grep), but before delving into the body of the article, we have to know a little about regex.
Turn Sway & i3 Into Dynamic Tiling Window Manager - Invidious
Sway & i3 are great window managers but it's also a manual tiler and after coming back from AwesomeWM is really hard to get into but luckily there's a solution a simple script called autotiling
Configure Site-to-Site IPSec VPN on pfSense and Libreswan
In this tutorial, you will learn how to configure Site-to-Site IPSec VPN on pfSense and Libreswan. IPSec (Internet Protocol Security) is a secured network protocol commonly used on VPNs to create a secured and encrypted communication tunnel between the communicating endpoints through data packet authentication and encryption.
Both pfSense and Libreswan can be configured to establish a site to site IPSec VPN tunnel to enable remote systems to communicate securely. They can be integrated with other commercial tools like Cisco ASA/Fortinet devices to setup secured IPSec VPN tunnel between communicating sites.
Easy Way to Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 to Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com
For an easy way to upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 to Ubuntu 22.04, follow through this guide. Well, Ubuntu 22.04, code-named Jammy Jellyfish is now available for testing with official version being likely to be released on April 2020, based on the Ubuntu release cycles trend.
Install and Configure Libreswan VPN Client on Ubuntu/Debian - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure Libreswan VPN client on Ubuntu/Debian Systems. We are using Ubuntu 20.04 and Debian 11 systems as our Libreswan IPSec roadwarrior VPN clients. Road warriors are traveling users with mobile clients with a dynamically assigned IP address, such as laptops. These are authenticated using certificates.
Setup IPSec VPN server with Libreswan on Rocky Linux - kifarunix.com
Welcome to our today’s guide on how to setup IPSec VPN server with Libreswan on Rocky Linux. Libreswan is a free implementation of IKE/IPsec for Linux. IPsec is the Internet Protocol Security which uses strong cryptography to provide both authentication and encryption services and allow you to build secure tunnels through untrusted networks. Everything passing through the untrusted network is encrypted by the ipsec gateway machine and decrypted by the gateway at the other end of the tunnel. The resulting tunnel is a virtual private network or VPN.
IKE manages the authentication between two communicating end points. It also enables endpoints to negotiate on algorithms to use to setup an IPsec tunnel.
Setup IPSec Site-to-Site VPN Tunnel on pfSense - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to setup IPSec Site-to-Site VPN Tunnel on pfSense. Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) is a secure network protocol suite that authenticates and encrypts the packets of data to provide secure encrypted communication between two computers over an Internet Protocol network. It is commonly used in virtual private networks (VPNs).
Linux 5.18-rc4
Fairly slow and calm week - which makes me just suspect that the other shoe will drop at some point. But maybe things are just going really well this release. It's bound to happen _occasionally_, after all. It's not only a fairly small set of commits, the diffstat is pretty small and flat too. The biggest single patch is literally killing off a zombie file that had already been deleted - well, renamed, really - once, but it didn't know to stay dead, and was resurrected by a merge mistake. The changes are sprinkled all over, they just aren't all that big: arch updates (sound being the bulk of it, but "bulk" really is fairly misleading), some driver updates, a couple of filesystem fixes, memory management, networking, and some tooling (mainly a couple of selftests). Scroll through the shortlog below for an overview of the changes. Linus
libgnunetchat 0.1.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of the client side library libgnunetchat 0.1.0. This library brings an abstraction layer using the client API from different GNUnet services to provide the functionality of a typical messenger application. The goal is to make developing such applications easier and independent of the GUI toolkit. So people can develop different interfaces being compatible with eachother despite visual differences, a few missing features or differences in overall design. The library relies on multiple services from GNUnet to implement its features. More information about that can be found here .
Today in Techrights
Shows: Linux Out Loud, mintCast, and Destination Linux
