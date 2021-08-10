today's leftovers
Ubuntu Brings Back Its Iconic 'Developer Summit' — With a Twist - OMG! Ubuntu!
Ubuntu is reviving an in-person event at which developers and distro enthusiasts can get together to plan, hack on, and find ways to help improve the project.
The new “Ubuntu Summit” will be held this autumn in an as-yet unannounced location.
Canonical is heavily investing in its community outreach of late, with a swathe of new hires and a “reboot” of its online engagement initiatives.
Now things are stepping up a gear.
The new Ubuntu Summit sounds like it will channel the vibe of the original Ubuntu Developer Summit, the twice-yearly fixture that was, to be totally frickin’ partisan, was totally frickin’ awesome. This time there’s a broader remit, i.e. a get-together that’s not just for developers (hence being billed as the ‘Ubuntu Summit’).
FastF1 and Raspberry PI: Formula 1 Professional Data with Python
For Formula 1 passionate like me, having a way to get the data that TV shows with drivers comparison would be fantastic in order to create my personal comparison between cars and driver’s performances. the Python FastF1 library with my Raspberry PI makes this possible with a very few intuitive command lines
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to install and use FastF1 with Rasberry PI computer boards.
Fast-F1 gives you access to F1 lap timing, car telemetry and position, tyre data, weather data, the event schedule and session results. It uses Pandas, Numpy and Matplotlib, making it easy to create customized, interactive charts and enabling accurate data analysis and visualization.
Crow Translate – SparkyLinux
Crow Translate is a simple and lightweight translator written in C++ / Qt that allows you to translate and speak text using Google, Yandex, Bing, LibreTranslate and Lingva translate API.
Terraformers, a relaxed game about turning the Red Planet green, out now | GamingOnLinux
Released into early access on April 21 (on Steam and GOG), Terraformers is a game about growing and developing a network of cities on Mars, with the eventual goal of (what else) terraforming it.
Gameplay takes place over a number of turns (each representing one Martian year), and involves both the surface of Mars and a zoomed-in look at the individual cities you place, which have spots to place up to fifteen buildings. Areas on the planet are represented by a web of connected nodes, which you explore throughout the game. This allows you to find resources, either one-time boosts, or sources that can be mined to provide a continuous production. Each turn, you get to pick from a number of projects which you can spend your acquired resources on. These projects can be buildings, which can be built either in cities or on the Martian surface depending on the building, or space projects which require trade routes to provide the necessary resources but can provide some powerful rewards in turn. Trade routes can also be used to trade with Earth, allowing you to export some resource you might have too much of at the moment for something you critically need.
See what's eating up drive space on the Steam Deck with Filelight | GamingOnLinux
Here's a quick tip for you on the Steam Deck: how to find out where all that drive space is going with a sweet program called Filelight. This will work great on Linux desktops too, since it's just a KDE application.
Available as a Flatpak package, you can easily install it from Flathub. On the Steam Deck (or a Linux desktop running Plasma), you can load up the Discover store and look for Filelight. You can also use Flatseal to allow access to other parts of your system, like an SD Card.
Linux Weekly Roundup #179
I hope that you are doing well? Mainly Ubuntu 22.04 LTS has been released this week. I plan to make several tutorials about it in the future.
Linux 5.18-rc4
Fairly slow and calm week - which makes me just suspect that the other shoe will drop at some point. But maybe things are just going really well this release. It's bound to happen _occasionally_, after all. It's not only a fairly small set of commits, the diffstat is pretty small and flat too. The biggest single patch is literally killing off a zombie file that had already been deleted - well, renamed, really - once, but it didn't know to stay dead, and was resurrected by a merge mistake. The changes are sprinkled all over, they just aren't all that big: arch updates (sound being the bulk of it, but "bulk" really is fairly misleading), some driver updates, a couple of filesystem fixes, memory management, networking, and some tooling (mainly a couple of selftests). Scroll through the shortlog below for an overview of the changes. Linus
libgnunetchat 0.1.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of the client side library libgnunetchat 0.1.0. This library brings an abstraction layer using the client API from different GNUnet services to provide the functionality of a typical messenger application. The goal is to make developing such applications easier and independent of the GUI toolkit. So people can develop different interfaces being compatible with eachother despite visual differences, a few missing features or differences in overall design. The library relies on multiple services from GNUnet to implement its features. More information about that can be found here .
Today in Techrights
Shows: Linux Out Loud, mintCast, and Destination Linux
