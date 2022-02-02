Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 25th of April 2022 05:38:26 AM Filed under
HowTos

  1. How to Install digiKam on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    digiKam is a free and open-source digital photo management application on Linux, Windows, and macOS. It provides comprehensive tools for importing photos from your camera or external storage devices such as SD cards/USB disks without breaking out the manual hex editors! The app also has great features like editing remotely through Dropbox integration which means no more juggling between different screens while trying not to miss anything important.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the digiKAM on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three methods: apt package manager, flatpak package manager, and snapcraft package manager, along with some tips for maintaining or removing digiKam in the future.

  2. How to Install HandBrake on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    HandBrake is an open-source video transcoder that can be downloaded for free and supports Mac, Windows, or Linux to convert videos in many different formats into more commonly used ones like MP4 with minimal file size reduction – making it efficient at reducing the amount of data consumed on your hard drive while also helping save time!

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Handbrake on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal with various methods to install the transcoding software and update and remove the software if the need arises.

  3. How to Install GIMP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    GIMP, or GNU Image Manipulation Program, is an open-source program used for many different purposes. Its primary function centers around graphic design and editing images and transcoding between various image formats, free-form drawing, and many more specialized tasks. GIMP is released under GPL-3.0-or-later license and is available for Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the GIMP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three methods: apt package manager, flatpak package manager, and snapcraft package manager, along with some tips in maintaining or removing GIMP in the future.

  4. How to Upgrade Mesa Drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    With the release of modern graphics cards, it’s easy to forget that before they were standard in most gaming laptops and consoles – there was Mesa. The open-source software implementation translates API specifications into vendor-specific drivers so you can use high-end applications with your PC even if it has older hardware!

    Most Linux distributions feature Mesa drivers, given they are free and open-source before any proprietary drivers options, however for most Linux distributions that focus on stability first, you may find your Mesa drivers needing an update when new releases support newer graphic card hardware and technologies.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to upgrade or install Mesa Drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish with Obigaf PPA for the latest drivers to support Intel Radeon, NVIDIA, etc.

  5. How to upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 to Ubuntu 22.04

    We already have Ubuntu 22.04 with us, which makes us happy. We already know that the best way to get this system is to do a clean installation. But we can also simply upgrade from a previous version. That’s why today I will show you how to upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 to Ubuntu 22.04 without dying trying.

    Ubuntu 22.04 is just out of the oven, and we can already enjoy all its advantages and all its splendor. That is why many users are already wondering how to have it now.

    One of the ways to do this is to upgrade directly via the terminal. This method is effective for servers or minimal Ubuntu installations. Let’s get started.

  6. How do I find the IP address of an networking interface in Linux | FOSS Linux

    An IP (Internet Protocol) address is a unique identifier identifying a device connected to the internet or a local network. It acts as an identifier that permits data to be sent between devices on a network. They contain location information and make devices accessible for communication.

    This article will look at the various ways to find the IP address of a network interface in Linux.

  7. How to kill all the Tmux sessions | FOSS Linux

    Tmux is a free and open-source terminal multiplexer that allows you to manage many terminal windows simultaneously. It allows you to effortlessly switch between numerous applications in one terminal, detach them, and reconnect them to another. People who have used the Terminator application before will be familiar with tab management in Linux Terminal.

  8. How to restart network interfaces on Linux | FOSS Linux

    Once you make changes in the network interface, they affect the network services manager of your system. To enable the system or machine to connect to the network, one needs to restart the network interface to apply the changes without rebooting your server.

    This article will guide you on restarting the network interface in various Linux distributions.

    Note: When running SSH/ VNC or other remote-based sessions, you should take precautions since restarting the network interface or service can result in network disconnectivity, resulting in connection loss.

  • How to Install Foliate eBook Viewer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    Foliate is a free, open-source eBook reader that brands itself “A simple and modern eBook viewer for Linux desktops.” It is an excellent e-reader app for people who love reading and managing their books. It has an easy-to-use library view with reflowable text, which means you can read all of your favorite formats on this great device! In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the Foliate on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three methods: apt package manager, flatpak package manager, and snapcraft package manager, along with some tips for maintaining or removing Foliate in the future.

  • How to Install Python 3.8 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. Python is famous for its simple, easy-to-learn syntax, emphasizes readability, and reduces program maintenance costs and more straightforward conversion to newer releases. Python supports modules and packages, and one of the many is the popular PIP package manager.

  • How to Configure a Static IP Address on Alpine Linux

    In most environments, IP addressing is achieved using DHCP, which is a protocol that automatically dishes IP addresses to clients so that they can be part of a network. While convenient, sometimes, a static IP is preferred especially when you want to configure a server to serve as a web, database, or FTP server to mention a few. In this guide, we will illustrate step-by-step instructions on how to configure a static IP address on Alpine Linux.

  • How to Install Nginx Web Server on Alpine Linux

    Nginx is an open-source web server that, apart from being a web server, can also serve as a load balancer, reverse proxy, and HTTP cache. It provides a wealth of features and modules that make it better than its counterpart, Apache. In this article, we will walk you through the installation of the Nginx web server on Alpine Linux.

  • How to Install Apache Web Server on Alpine Linux

    Apache is a free and open-source web server developed and maintained by the Apache Foundation, which is satisfactorily fast and easy to install and configure. It provides lots of modules for customizing your site to your preference. For example, you can enable SSL for your website, configure virtual hosts, and so on. In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install and configure the Apache webserver on Alpine Linux.

Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Free Software Security, and GNU World Order

  • I run NixOS BTW | LINUX Unplugged 455

    We've hit a bump in the road with the NixOS challenge, and share what it might not be great at. Plus, what we didn't cover in our Ubuntu 22.04 review. The one where we don't talk about Ubuntu 22.04 at all.

  • Episode 320 – Security Twitter is not the real world – Open Source Security

    Josh and Kurt talk about a survey about a TuxCare patch management and vulnerability detection. Sometimes our security bubble makes us forget what it’s like in the real world for the people who keep our infrastructure running. Patching isn’t always immediate, automation doesn’t fix everything, and accepting risk is very important.

  • GNU World Order 457

    Installing software on Slackware.

Review: Peppermint OS 2022-02-02

Peppermint OS was, until recently, a Linux distribution based on Lubuntu which featured a hybrid desktop comprised of LXDE and Xfce components. Peppermint gained a reputation for being lightweight with a focus on making it easy to set up site specific browsers (SSDs) using a tool called ICE. A site specific browser is basically a minimal web browser window which is typically used to visit just one website or web app, making the website look like just another local application window. The latest version of Peppermint has made a few changes. The base of the distribution has transitioned from Lubuntu/Ubuntu to Debian. The desktop has been altered too, shifting from a hybrid to a pure Xfce 4.16 experience. These were the main highlights talked about when Peppermint OS 2022-02-02 first arrived on the scene and, at first, the shift didn't appeal to me enough to explore the new version. However, a little time went by and people wrote to me to tell me how much they disliked the new version of Peppermint. I became increasingly curious to see what drastic changes had occurred to so upset people. My curiosity engaged, I found myself downloading the project's new 1.4GB ISO built for x86_64 computers. Read more

Today in Techrights

