How to Install Foliate eBook Viewer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Foliate is a free, open-source eBook reader that brands itself “A simple and modern eBook viewer for Linux desktops.” It is an excellent e-reader app for people who love reading and managing their books. It has an easy-to-use library view with reflowable text, which means you can read all of your favorite formats on this great device!
In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the Foliate on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three methods: apt package manager, flatpak package manager, and snapcraft package manager, along with some tips for maintaining or removing Foliate in the future.
How to Install Python 3.8 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. Python is famous for its simple, easy-to-learn syntax, emphasizes readability, and reduces program maintenance costs and more straightforward conversion to newer releases. Python supports modules and packages, and one of the many is the popular PIP package manager.
How to Configure a Static IP Address on Alpine Linux
In most environments, IP addressing is achieved using DHCP, which is a protocol that automatically dishes IP addresses to clients so that they can be part of a network. While convenient, sometimes, a static IP is preferred especially when you want to configure a server to serve as a web, database, or FTP server to mention a few.
In this guide, we will illustrate step-by-step instructions on how to configure a static IP address on Alpine Linux.
How to Install Nginx Web Server on Alpine Linux
Nginx is an open-source web server that, apart from being a web server, can also serve as a load balancer, reverse proxy, and HTTP cache. It provides a wealth of features and modules that make it better than its counterpart, Apache.
In this article, we will walk you through the installation of the Nginx web server on Alpine Linux.
How to Install Apache Web Server on Alpine Linux
Apache is a free and open-source web server developed and maintained by the Apache Foundation, which is satisfactorily fast and easy to install and configure.
It provides lots of modules for customizing your site to your preference. For example, you can enable SSL for your website, configure virtual hosts, and so on.
In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install and configure the Apache webserver on Alpine Linux.
Review: Peppermint OS 2022-02-02
Peppermint OS was, until recently, a Linux distribution based on Lubuntu which featured a hybrid desktop comprised of LXDE and Xfce components. Peppermint gained a reputation for being lightweight with a focus on making it easy to set up site specific browsers (SSDs) using a tool called ICE. A site specific browser is basically a minimal web browser window which is typically used to visit just one website or web app, making the website look like just another local application window. The latest version of Peppermint has made a few changes. The base of the distribution has transitioned from Lubuntu/Ubuntu to Debian. The desktop has been altered too, shifting from a hybrid to a pure Xfce 4.16 experience. These were the main highlights talked about when Peppermint OS 2022-02-02 first arrived on the scene and, at first, the shift didn't appeal to me enough to explore the new version. However, a little time went by and people wrote to me to tell me how much they disliked the new version of Peppermint. I became increasingly curious to see what drastic changes had occurred to so upset people. My curiosity engaged, I found myself downloading the project's new 1.4GB ISO built for x86_64 computers.
