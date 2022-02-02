today's howtos How to Install Foliate eBook Viewer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable Foliate is a free, open-source eBook reader that brands itself “A simple and modern eBook viewer for Linux desktops.” It is an excellent e-reader app for people who love reading and managing their books. It has an easy-to-use library view with reflowable text, which means you can read all of your favorite formats on this great device! In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the Foliate on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three methods: apt package manager, flatpak package manager, and snapcraft package manager, along with some tips for maintaining or removing Foliate in the future.

How to Install Python 3.8 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. Python is famous for its simple, easy-to-learn syntax, emphasizes readability, and reduces program maintenance costs and more straightforward conversion to newer releases. Python supports modules and packages, and one of the many is the popular PIP package manager.

How to Configure a Static IP Address on Alpine Linux In most environments, IP addressing is achieved using DHCP, which is a protocol that automatically dishes IP addresses to clients so that they can be part of a network. While convenient, sometimes, a static IP is preferred especially when you want to configure a server to serve as a web, database, or FTP server to mention a few. In this guide, we will illustrate step-by-step instructions on how to configure a static IP address on Alpine Linux.

How to Install Nginx Web Server on Alpine Linux Nginx is an open-source web server that, apart from being a web server, can also serve as a load balancer, reverse proxy, and HTTP cache. It provides a wealth of features and modules that make it better than its counterpart, Apache. In this article, we will walk you through the installation of the Nginx web server on Alpine Linux.

How to Install Apache Web Server on Alpine Linux Apache is a free and open-source web server developed and maintained by the Apache Foundation, which is satisfactorily fast and easy to install and configure. It provides lots of modules for customizing your site to your preference. For example, you can enable SSL for your website, configure virtual hosts, and so on. In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install and configure the Apache webserver on Alpine Linux.

Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Free Software Security, and GNU World Order I run NixOS BTW | LINUX Unplugged 455 We've hit a bump in the road with the NixOS challenge, and share what it might not be great at. Plus, what we didn't cover in our Ubuntu 22.04 review. The one where we don't talk about Ubuntu 22.04 at all.

Episode 320 – Security Twitter is not the real world – Open Source Security Josh and Kurt talk about a survey about a TuxCare patch management and vulnerability detection. Sometimes our security bubble makes us forget what it’s like in the real world for the people who keep our infrastructure running. Patching isn’t always immediate, automation doesn’t fix everything, and accepting risk is very important.

GNU World Order 457 Installing software on Slackware.