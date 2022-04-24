Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 25th of April 2022 07:53:55 AM
Misc
  • Xiaomi Cryptographically Signs Scooter Firmware – What’s Next?

    [Daljeet Nandha] from [RoboCoffee] writes to us, sharing his research on cryptographic signature-based firmware authenticity checks recently added to the Xiaomi Mi scooter firmware. Those scooters use an OTA firmware update mechanism over BLE, so you can update your scooter using nothing but a smartphone app – great because you can easily get all the good new features, but suboptimal because you can easily get all the bad new features. As an owner of a Mi 1S scooter but a hacker first and foremost, [Daljeet] set up a HTTPS proxy and captured the firmware files that the app downloaded from Xiaomi servers, dug into them, and summarized what he found.

  • Release: PS4 Firmware Downloader for Windows/Linux/Mac - Wololo.net

    For those of you too lazy to click the “download” link on PlayStation’s page, developer SmallPP420 (sic) has released a utility that lets you download the latest PS4 Firmware directly from Sony’s servers.

    Select whether you’d prefer the regular firmware, or the recovery one, and the file will be downloaded locally to your computer.

  • Overgrowth Open Source Announcement - Wolfire Games Blog

    We have worked on Overgrowth for 14 years. It is our longest running, ongoing project, and a massive reason why we have continued to work on the game is the fantastic fan response and following. Not only have people all over the globe continued to play and enjoy Overgrowth for years, but the community has had an enormous impact on the project as well. From the helpful feedback that led to better updates, to the amazing modders who expand what you can do in the game, to the talented artists and creators who expand upon Overgrowth’s style and lore. This game has been shaped and crafted in no small part by the people who play it.

    So what's the next step? How do we honor the community that helped build this game? We are pleased to announce that Overgrowth’s code is now open source! Not only that, but we're also permanently reducing the game’s price by a third worldwide, from $29.99 to $19.99 in the US.

    Only the code is getting open sourced, not the art assets or levels, the reason is that we don't want someone to build and sell Overgrowth as their own. We're using the Apache 2.0 license, which allows you to do whatever you want with the code, with very few obligations. It’s easy to compile and run the official Overgrowth game using the open source code, so you don't need a lot of technical knowledge to get started.

  • Wolfire Games Open Sources 'Overgrowth' After 14 Years of Development - Slashdot

    "We have worked on Overgrowth for 14 years," begins their new announcement. Development first began in 2008, and the game runs on Windows, macOS and Linux platforms. Overgrowth's page on Wikipedia describes the realistic 3D third-person action game as "set in a pre-industrial world of anthropomorphic fighter rabbits, wolves, dogs, cats and rats."

  • The temptation of writing shell scripts, illustrated

    It's an article of faith in many quarters that you shouldn't write anything much as a shell script and should instead use a proper programming language. I generally agree with this in theory, but recently I went through a great experience of why this doesn't necessarily work out for me in practice, as I wrote (and then rewrote) a shell script that really should be a program in, say, Python.

  • Deploy or Die

    Our deployment system, which is a 30 line bash script, lets us deploy in 0.1 seconds.

  • Selling my own GPL software part 3, prior art (existing GPL software for sale)

    In my earlier posts I described the hurdles I faced with my plan to sell my own GPL software and I described how to embed the source code directly inside the app (for mobile platforms). This post looks at a few other projects that sell GPL software and it's a bit of a progress update regarding my plans and software.

Rembg - background segmentation tool using machine learning

The tool relies on the U2Net model, a machine learning model that performs object cropping in a single shot. Taking an image of a person, cat, etc. as input, it can compute an alpha value to separate the background from the panoramic view. U2Net is a neural network based on a two-level nested architecture. This offers two main advantages: the ability to capture information at different levels of scale and the ability to go deeper without increasing the computational cost too much. U2-Net’s authors aim to design a new neural network for salient object-detection that can be trained from scratch. Read more

Linux Lite 6.0 Is Now Available for Public Testing, Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Linux Lite 6.0 (dubbed Fluorite) looks to be a major release compared to the previous 5.x series, especially because it has a new base from the recently released Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, but also because of the many changes it brings. Being based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Linux Lite 6.0 will be powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 kernel series. Read more

New open source tool catalogs African language resources

The last few months have been full of activity at Lanfrica, and we are happy to announce that Lanfrica has been officially launched. [...] Lanfrica aims to mitigate the difficulty encountered when seeking African language resources by creating a centralized, language-first catalog. For instance, if you're looking for resources such as linguistic datasets or research papers in a particular African language, Lanfrica will point you to sources on the web with resources in the desired language. If those resources do not exist, we adopt a participatory approach by allowing you to contribute papers or datasets. Read more

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 24th, 2022

This has been a great week for Ubuntu users as Canonical released the highly anticipated Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system series, which will be supported for the next five years, as well as new kernel security updates for the rest of the supported Ubuntu releases. On top of that, TUXEDO Computers launched a new laptop powered by Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. This week also saw the release of the KDE Gear 22.04 software suite for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, QEMU 7.0 and VirtualBox 6.1.34 as major versions for virtualization, and Proton 7.0-2 for Linux gaming. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 24th, 2022, below! Read more

