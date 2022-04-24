today's leftovers
-
Xiaomi Cryptographically Signs Scooter Firmware – What’s Next?
[Daljeet Nandha] from [RoboCoffee] writes to us, sharing his research on cryptographic signature-based firmware authenticity checks recently added to the Xiaomi Mi scooter firmware. Those scooters use an OTA firmware update mechanism over BLE, so you can update your scooter using nothing but a smartphone app – great because you can easily get all the good new features, but suboptimal because you can easily get all the bad new features. As an owner of a Mi 1S scooter but a hacker first and foremost, [Daljeet] set up a HTTPS proxy and captured the firmware files that the app downloaded from Xiaomi servers, dug into them, and summarized what he found.
-
Release: PS4 Firmware Downloader for Windows/Linux/Mac - Wololo.net
For those of you too lazy to click the “download” link on PlayStation’s page, developer SmallPP420 (sic) has released a utility that lets you download the latest PS4 Firmware directly from Sony’s servers.
Select whether you’d prefer the regular firmware, or the recovery one, and the file will be downloaded locally to your computer.
-
Overgrowth Open Source Announcement - Wolfire Games Blog
We have worked on Overgrowth for 14 years. It is our longest running, ongoing project, and a massive reason why we have continued to work on the game is the fantastic fan response and following. Not only have people all over the globe continued to play and enjoy Overgrowth for years, but the community has had an enormous impact on the project as well. From the helpful feedback that led to better updates, to the amazing modders who expand what you can do in the game, to the talented artists and creators who expand upon Overgrowth’s style and lore. This game has been shaped and crafted in no small part by the people who play it.
So what's the next step? How do we honor the community that helped build this game? We are pleased to announce that Overgrowth’s code is now open source! Not only that, but we're also permanently reducing the game’s price by a third worldwide, from $29.99 to $19.99 in the US.
Only the code is getting open sourced, not the art assets or levels, the reason is that we don't want someone to build and sell Overgrowth as their own. We're using the Apache 2.0 license, which allows you to do whatever you want with the code, with very few obligations. It’s easy to compile and run the official Overgrowth game using the open source code, so you don't need a lot of technical knowledge to get started.
-
Wolfire Games Open Sources 'Overgrowth' After 14 Years of Development - Slashdot
"We have worked on Overgrowth for 14 years," begins their new announcement. Development first began in 2008, and the game runs on Windows, macOS and Linux platforms. Overgrowth's page on Wikipedia describes the realistic 3D third-person action game as "set in a pre-industrial world of anthropomorphic fighter rabbits, wolves, dogs, cats and rats."
-
The temptation of writing shell scripts, illustrated
It's an article of faith in many quarters that you shouldn't write anything much as a shell script and should instead use a proper programming language. I generally agree with this in theory, but recently I went through a great experience of why this doesn't necessarily work out for me in practice, as I wrote (and then rewrote) a shell script that really should be a program in, say, Python.
-
Deploy or Die
Our deployment system, which is a 30 line bash script, lets us deploy in 0.1 seconds.
-
Selling my own GPL software part 3, prior art (existing GPL software for sale)
In my earlier posts I described the hurdles I faced with my plan to sell my own GPL software and I described how to embed the source code directly inside the app (for mobile platforms). This post looks at a few other projects that sell GPL software and it's a bit of a progress update regarding my plans and software.
-
