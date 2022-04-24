Linux Lite 6.0 RC1 Released
Linux Lite 6.0 RC1 is now available for testing.
The theme of this Series is inclusion and freshness. The newest Browser, the newest Office suite, the newest custom software. It always been my goal to provide a lean, fully functioning operating system. In Series 6x this will be our ongoing focus. New to this release are Assistive Technologies. In the form of a screen reader, a desktop magnifier and a virtual keyboard. All tools that ensures our hearing and sight impaired community is no longer forgotten. A new Theme, a new System Monitor and Manager round out the main new features.
See below for details.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 513 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 38 min ago
7 hours 54 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago