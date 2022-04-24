9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 24th, 2022
This has been a great week for Ubuntu users as Canonical released the highly anticipated Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system series, which will be supported for the next five years, as well as new kernel security updates for the rest of the supported Ubuntu releases. On top of that, TUXEDO Computers launched a new laptop powered by Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
This week also saw the release of the KDE Gear 22.04 software suite for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, QEMU 7.0 and VirtualBox 6.1.34 as major versions for virtualization, and Proton 7.0-2 for Linux gaming. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 24th, 2022, below!
