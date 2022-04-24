Linux Lite 6.0 (dubbed Fluorite) looks to be a major release compared to the previous 5.x series, especially because it has a new base from the recently released Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, but also because of the many changes it brings. Being based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Linux Lite 6.0 will be powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 kernel series.

The tool relies on the U2Net model, a machine learning model that performs object cropping in a single shot. Taking an image of a person, cat, etc. as input, it can compute an alpha value to separate the background from the panoramic view. U2Net is a neural network based on a two-level nested architecture. This offers two main advantages: the ability to capture information at different levels of scale and the ability to go deeper without increasing the computational cost too much. U2-Net’s authors aim to design a new neural network for salient object-detection that can be trained from scratch.

New open source tool catalogs African language resources The last few months have been full of activity at Lanfrica, and we are happy to announce that Lanfrica has been officially launched. [...] Lanfrica aims to mitigate the difficulty encountered when seeking African language resources by creating a centralized, language-first catalog. For instance, if you're looking for resources such as linguistic datasets or research papers in a particular African language, Lanfrica will point you to sources on the web with resources in the desired language. If those resources do not exist, we adopt a participatory approach by allowing you to contribute papers or datasets.