New open source tool catalogs African language resources
The last few months have been full of activity at Lanfrica, and we are happy to announce that Lanfrica has been officially launched.
[...]
Lanfrica aims to mitigate the difficulty encountered when seeking African language resources by creating a centralized, language-first catalog.
For instance, if you're looking for resources such as linguistic datasets or research papers in a particular African language, Lanfrica will point you to sources on the web with resources in the desired language. If those resources do not exist, we adopt a participatory approach by allowing you to contribute papers or datasets.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 458 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 38 min ago
7 hours 54 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago