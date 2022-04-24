Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 25th of April 2022 09:42:05 AM

The last few months have been full of activity at Lanfrica, and we are happy to announce that Lanfrica has been officially launched.

[...]

Lanfrica aims to mitigate the difficulty encountered when seeking African language resources by creating a centralized, language-first catalog.

For instance, if you're looking for resources such as linguistic datasets or research papers in a particular African language, Lanfrica will point you to sources on the web with resources in the desired language. If those resources do not exist, we adopt a participatory approach by allowing you to contribute papers or datasets.