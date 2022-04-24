Linux Lite 6.0 Is Now Available for Public Testing, Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Linux Lite 6.0 (dubbed Fluorite) looks to be a major release compared to the previous 5.x series, especially because it has a new base from the recently released Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, but also because of the many changes it brings. Being based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Linux Lite 6.0 will be powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 kernel series.
