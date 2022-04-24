Android Leftovers
Rembg - background segmentation tool using machine learning
The tool relies on the U2Net model, a machine learning model that performs object cropping in a single shot. Taking an image of a person, cat, etc. as input, it can compute an alpha value to separate the background from the panoramic view. U2Net is a neural network based on a two-level nested architecture. This offers two main advantages: the ability to capture information at different levels of scale and the ability to go deeper without increasing the computational cost too much. U2-Net’s authors aim to design a new neural network for salient object-detection that can be trained from scratch.
Linux Lite 6.0 Is Now Available for Public Testing, Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Linux Lite 6.0 (dubbed Fluorite) looks to be a major release compared to the previous 5.x series, especially because it has a new base from the recently released Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, but also because of the many changes it brings. Being based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Linux Lite 6.0 will be powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 kernel series.
New open source tool catalogs African language resources
The last few months have been full of activity at Lanfrica, and we are happy to announce that Lanfrica has been officially launched. [...] Lanfrica aims to mitigate the difficulty encountered when seeking African language resources by creating a centralized, language-first catalog. For instance, if you're looking for resources such as linguistic datasets or research papers in a particular African language, Lanfrica will point you to sources on the web with resources in the desired language. If those resources do not exist, we adopt a participatory approach by allowing you to contribute papers or datasets.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 24th, 2022
This has been a great week for Ubuntu users as Canonical released the highly anticipated Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system series, which will be supported for the next five years, as well as new kernel security updates for the rest of the supported Ubuntu releases. On top of that, TUXEDO Computers launched a new laptop powered by Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. This week also saw the release of the KDE Gear 22.04 software suite for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, QEMU 7.0 and VirtualBox 6.1.34 as major versions for virtualization, and Proton 7.0-2 for Linux gaming. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 24th, 2022, below!
