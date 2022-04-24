IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
5 underused Podman features to try now
Simplify how you interact with containers by incorporating pods, init containers, additional image stores, system reset, and play kube into your work.
-
New C++ features in GCC 12
Version 12.1 of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) is expected to be released in April 2022. Like every major GCC release, this version will bring many additions, improvements, bug fixes, and new features. GCC 12 is already the system compiler in Fedora 36. GCC 12 will also be available on Red Hat Enterprise Linux in the Red Hat Developer Toolset (version 7) or the Red Hat GCC Toolset (version 8 and 9).
Like the article I wrote about GCC 10, this article describes only new features affecting C++.
We implemented several C++23 proposals in GCC 12. The default dialect in GCC 12 is -std=gnu++17; to enable C++23 features, use the -std=c++23 or -std=gnu++23 command-line options. (The latter option allows GNU extensions.)
Note that C++20 and C++23 features are still experimental in GCC 12.
-
Artificial intelligence: What is an AI product?
Artificial intelligence has a vocabulary all its own. Just within the field of machine learning, you’ve got a bevy of terms and concepts to sort out: supervised versus unsupervised ML, deep learning and neural networks, and black box versus explainable AI.
-
How to be a smart contrarian in IT
Some people enjoy being contrary to get attention or resist authority – and every once in a while, they’re right. Being a smart contrarian, however, requires effort and thought. And for IT leaders, thinking like a contrarian can lead to greater innovation.
-
355 reads
- PDF version
