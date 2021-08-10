Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 25th of April 2022 02:06:07 PM

Ubuntu 22.10 is the “Kinetic Kudu” — a kingly combination with which to crown the next short-term release of this colossally popular desktop Linux distro (yes, I’m running out of K words already).

But what does it mean?

Kinetic is a kooky if fitting choice. The word itself means “relating to or resulting from motion”. Given that 221.10 is the first post-LTS release it feels like a knowing adjective.