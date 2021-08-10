Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu” Is Slated for Release on October 20th, 2022
Following the release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish”, the Ubuntu team is now focusing their efforts on the next major release of their Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution, Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”.
Set to arrive later this year on October 20th, Ubuntu 22.10 has been dubbed by Canonical as the “Kinetic Kudu”. The six-month development cycle will kick off officially later this week on April 28th with the toolchain upload, and the team also published the release schedule.
Ubuntu 22.10 Codename is Revealed
Ubuntu 22.10 is the “Kinetic Kudu” — a kingly combination with which to crown the next short-term release of this colossally popular desktop Linux distro (yes, I’m running out of K words already). But what does it mean? Kinetic is a kooky if fitting choice. The word itself means “relating to or resulting from motion”. Given that 221.10 is the first post-LTS release it feels like a knowing adjective.
