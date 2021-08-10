Hare is a systems programming language designed to be simple, stable, and robust. Hare uses a static type system, manual memory management, and a minimal runtime. It is well-suited to writing operating systems, system tools, compilers, networking software, and other low-level, high performance tasks. Also: Announcing the Hare programming language

Ubuntu 22.10 is the “Kinetic Kudu” — a kingly combination with which to crown the next short-term release of this colossally popular desktop Linux distro (yes, I’m running out of K words already). But what does it mean? Kinetic is a kooky if fitting choice. The word itself means “relating to or resulting from motion”. Given that 221.10 is the first post-LTS release it feels like a knowing adjective.