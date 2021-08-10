Language Selection

Android
Ubuntu 22.10 Codename is Revealed

Ubuntu 22.10 is the “Kinetic Kudu” — a kingly combination with which to crown the next short-term release of this colossally popular desktop Linux distro (yes, I’m running out of K words already). But what does it mean? Kinetic is a kooky if fitting choice. The word itself means “relating to or resulting from motion”. Given that 221.10 is the first post-LTS release it feels like a knowing adjective. Read more

Announcing the Hare programming language

Hare is a systems programming language designed to be simple, stable, and robust. Hare uses a static type system, manual memory management, and a minimal runtime. It is well-suited to writing operating systems, system tools, compilers, networking software, and other low-level, high performance tasks. Read more Also: Announcing the Hare programming language

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • 5 underused Podman features to try now

    Simplify how you interact with containers by incorporating pods, init containers, additional image stores, system reset, and play kube into your work.

  • New C++ features in GCC 12

    Version 12.1 of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) is expected to be released in April 2022. Like every major GCC release, this version will bring many additions, improvements, bug fixes, and new features. GCC 12 is already the system compiler in Fedora 36. GCC 12 will also be available on Red Hat Enterprise Linux in the Red Hat Developer Toolset (version 7) or the Red Hat GCC Toolset (version 8 and 9). Like the article I wrote about GCC 10, this article describes only new features affecting C++. We implemented several C++23 proposals in GCC 12. The default dialect in GCC 12 is -std=gnu++17; to enable C++23 features, use the -std=c++23 or -std=gnu++23 command-line options. (The latter option allows GNU extensions.) Note that C++20 and C++23 features are still experimental in GCC 12.

  • Artificial intelligence: What is an AI product?

    Artificial intelligence has a vocabulary all its own. Just within the field of machine learning, you’ve got a bevy of terms and concepts to sort out: supervised versus unsupervised ML, deep learning and neural networks, and black box versus explainable AI.

  • How to be a smart contrarian in IT

    Some people enjoy being contrary to get attention or resist authority – and every once in a while, they’re right. Being a smart contrarian, however, requires effort and thought. And for IT leaders, thinking like a contrarian can lead to greater innovation.

