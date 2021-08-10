Language Selection

  • Embedded Linux project: Yocto or Ubuntu Core? [Part I] | Ubuntu

    Welcome to this mini blog series on Yocto vs Ubuntu Core for your embedded Linux project.

    Throughout this series, we will diligently assess the key considerations when choosing the OS of an embedded Linux system. We will also analyse the pros and cons of the most widely-adopted Linux-based distributions for embedded devices. Finally, we will offer a critical stance on how developers can focus on their value-add software and get to market fast.

    Here you are in Part I, right at the journey beginning. We will start with the basics and offer a quick intro to Yocto. We will mention some foundational considerations for adopting Yocto for your embedded Linux project and quickly skim through its inner constituents: recipes, layers, and BSPs.

    If you are already familiar with Yocto and do not wish to refresh your memory, jump to Part II. In the second blog post of this four-part series, we will review Ubuntu Core for your embedded Linux project. We will discuss what’s behind Ubuntu for embedded devices, the role played by snaps, and introduce the App Store.

  • Embedded Linux project: Yocto or Ubuntu Core? [Part II]

    Welcome to Part II of this mini blog series on Yocto vs Ubuntu Core for your embedded Linux project. In Part I, we set the stage for the remainder of the series and gave an overview of the pros and cons of using Yocto, alongside the advantages of its recipes, layers, and BSPs.

    Users, developers, and manufacturers alike embrace Ubuntu as the easy-to-use, feature-rich de-facto Linux standard. Recognizing the advent of the IoT, devices and large container deployments, Canonical has now created an open-source, purpose-built distribution for this new world: Ubuntu Core. In this chapter of the series, we will focus on why Ubuntu Core is the new standard for embedded Linux.

  • Embedded Linux project: Yocto or Ubuntu Core? [Part III]

    Welcome to the third chapter of this four-part series on Yocto vs Ubuntu Core.

    We have already gone a long way on the journey to choosing the right OS for your embedded Linux project. Part I covered the main characteristics of Yocto, and Part II assessed the advantages brought about by Ubuntu Core. If you missed the first two chapters, don’t worry: we will recap the major learnings below, before delving into the commercial vs roll-your-own embedded Linux distro debate. Alternatively, head over to Part I and Part II now for a more extensive treatment of the pros and cons of using Yocto or Ubuntu Core for your embedded Linux project. If you are ready for it, jump ahead to Part IV for the ultimate, direct comparison between the two solutions.

    Let us jump straight in with a short review of Yocto and Ubuntu Core, followed by some major considerations behind buying vs building your own embedded Linux distro.

  • Digital transformation and use cases in logistics

    Customer-first culture is a driving force for any organisation’s success in logistics. Having a customer-first mindset means constantly thinking about your customer and your customers’ customers — and all of their employees. To have a good relationship with the customers, listening and understanding them is the key.

Ubuntu 22.10 Codename is Revealed

Ubuntu 22.10 is the “Kinetic Kudu” — a kingly combination with which to crown the next short-term release of this colossally popular desktop Linux distro (yes, I’m running out of K words already). But what does it mean? Kinetic is a kooky if fitting choice. The word itself means “relating to or resulting from motion”. Given that 221.10 is the first post-LTS release it feels like a knowing adjective. Read more

Announcing the Hare programming language

Hare is a systems programming language designed to be simple, stable, and robust. Hare uses a static type system, manual memory management, and a minimal runtime. It is well-suited to writing operating systems, system tools, compilers, networking software, and other low-level, high performance tasks. Read more Also: Announcing the Hare programming language

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • 5 underused Podman features to try now

    Simplify how you interact with containers by incorporating pods, init containers, additional image stores, system reset, and play kube into your work.

  • New C++ features in GCC 12

    Version 12.1 of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) is expected to be released in April 2022. Like every major GCC release, this version will bring many additions, improvements, bug fixes, and new features. GCC 12 is already the system compiler in Fedora 36. GCC 12 will also be available on Red Hat Enterprise Linux in the Red Hat Developer Toolset (version 7) or the Red Hat GCC Toolset (version 8 and 9). Like the article I wrote about GCC 10, this article describes only new features affecting C++. We implemented several C++23 proposals in GCC 12. The default dialect in GCC 12 is -std=gnu++17; to enable C++23 features, use the -std=c++23 or -std=gnu++23 command-line options. (The latter option allows GNU extensions.) Note that C++20 and C++23 features are still experimental in GCC 12.

  • Artificial intelligence: What is an AI product?

    Artificial intelligence has a vocabulary all its own. Just within the field of machine learning, you’ve got a bevy of terms and concepts to sort out: supervised versus unsupervised ML, deep learning and neural networks, and black box versus explainable AI.

  • How to be a smart contrarian in IT

    Some people enjoy being contrary to get attention or resist authority – and every once in a while, they’re right. Being a smart contrarian, however, requires effort and thought. And for IT leaders, thinking like a contrarian can lead to greater innovation.

