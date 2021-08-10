Welcome to this mini blog series on Yocto vs Ubuntu Core for your embedded Linux project.

Throughout this series, we will diligently assess the key considerations when choosing the OS of an embedded Linux system. We will also analyse the pros and cons of the most widely-adopted Linux-based distributions for embedded devices. Finally, we will offer a critical stance on how developers can focus on their value-add software and get to market fast.

Here you are in Part I, right at the journey beginning. We will start with the basics and offer a quick intro to Yocto. We will mention some foundational considerations for adopting Yocto for your embedded Linux project and quickly skim through its inner constituents: recipes, layers, and BSPs.

If you are already familiar with Yocto and do not wish to refresh your memory, jump to Part II. In the second blog post of this four-part series, we will review Ubuntu Core for your embedded Linux project. We will discuss what’s behind Ubuntu for embedded devices, the role played by snaps, and introduce the App Store.