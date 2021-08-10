Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 25th of April 2022 03:59:32 PM
HowTos
  • How to install Apache web server on Ubuntu 22.04 - NextGenTips

    Apache HTTP Server is a free and open-source cross-platform web server software. The goal of the Apache project is to provide a secure, efficient, and extensible server that provides HTTP services in sync with the current standards.

    The new Apache 2.4.x or newer is needed in order to operate a TLS 1.3 web server with OpenSSL 1.1.1

    In this tutorial, we will explain how to install the Apache web server on Ubuntu 22.04.

  • Prevent Kubernetes misconfigurations during development with this open source tool

    I'm a developer by nature, but I've been doing a lot of DevOps work lately, especially with Kubernetes. As part of my work, I've helped develop a tool called datree with the aim of preventing Kubernetes misconfiguration from reaching production. Ideally, it helps empower collaboration and fosters a DevOps culture in your organization for the benefit of people like me, who don't always think in DevOps.

  • How to deploy Mattermost to your data center in minutes | TechRepublic

    Looking to add an internal communication/collaboration platform for your teams? Jack Wallen shows you how easily you can deploy Mattermost as a virtual appliance.

  • How to Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 to 22.04 LTS (via GUI)

    

  • How to install UFW Firewall on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout

    Learn the simple steps to install the UFW firewall on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the command terminal to block or open ports in the active firewall.

    UFW stands for uncomplicated firewall. The goal of UFW is to provide an uncomplicated command line-based frontend for the very powerful, but not exactly easy to configure Iptables. UFW supports both IPv4 and IPv6.

    Users can install this open-source firewall on Linux systems easily because it is included in the package sources – at least if you are using an Ubuntu or Debian distribution. Other Linux users, such as Fedora need to download the source code package to get it.

  • GNU Linux Debian 11 – text to speech (text2speech) – read out text loud – listen to computer spoken text

    instead of reading massively long passages of text (which can become tiresome fast)

    it might be nice, to have the computer read out that text?

  • PHP MySQL Select Data - OSTechNix

    This tutorial walks you through the steps to select data in a table from a MySQL database using PHP in XAMPP stack.

  • How To Install Snap on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Snap is a tool developed by Canonical for the purpose of package management and software deployment on Linux. Snap basically takes care of all the dependencies itself. A single build of snap can be run on different Linux distributions. Snap makes apps bundled in a way, which is self-contained, cross-platform, and free of any dependency.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Snap package manager on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It had grown from the downfall of Opera with many disgruntled when it changed from the Presto layout engine to a Chromium-based browser. This platform angered traditional Opera users. Since then, Vivaldi has become one of the most popular alternative Internet Browsers amongst the big three Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

    Vivaldi promotes itself as a leading browser with faster navigation, clever bookmarking, more intelligent browsing, extensive tab management, and a more visual approach.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Vivaldi Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal and also the option of Vivaldi stable or Vivaldi snapshot browser versions.

  • How to Install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    Opera is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Opera Software and operates as a Chromium-based browser. Opera offers a clean, modern web browser that is an alternative to the other major players in the Browser race.

    Its famous Opera Turbo mode and its renowned battery saving mode are the best amongst all known web browsers by quite a margin, with a built-in VPN and much more.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Opera Browser stable, beta, or development (nightly) on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish, including installing, updating, and removing the browser.

  • How to Install Tor Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    Tor, also known as The Onion Router, is open-source, free software that enables anonymous communication when using online services such as web surfing. The Tor network directs the Internet traffic through an accessible worldwide volunteer overlay network with over six thousand relays and continues to grow. Many users want to find more ways to keep their information and activities anonymous or at least as private as possible, which has led to Tor Browser growing quite popular in recent years as it conceals a user’s location and usage from anyone conducting network surveillance or traffic analysis.

    The Tor network is intended to protect the personal privacy of users and their freedom and ability to conduct communication without having their activities monitored, and data were taken without their consent and used to sum it up.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest Tor Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish using various methods using the command line terminal with some information on basic setup.

  • How to Install Budgie Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    Ubuntu Budgie is a desktop environment that is free and open-source that uses GNOME technologies such as GTK (> 3.x) and is developed by the Solus project, which also contributes to its design through contributors from numerous communities, including Arch Linux; Manjaro; openSUSE Tumbleweed – among others.

    For users seeking an alternative to GNOME that is lightweight and sleek with a simple UI instead of focusing on eye candy, then Budgie is worth checking out.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Budgie Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the standard method of installing it directly from the Ubuntu 22.04 repository the command line terminal, plus some tips and screenshots to accompany the tutorial.

  • Find the Current Desktop Environment and its Version on Linux Mint 20

    There are questions asked by Linux newbies that we, the more experienced ones, have the duty to answer. One of them concerns how to find the current desktop environment. In addition to this, knowing once and for all, which is the version of it. Today, in this post, you will learn how to do it.

    Before we start, it is useful to know or remember what a desktop environment is.

    A desktop environment on Linux is a set of software to offer the user of a computer a friendly and comfortable interaction. In short, we are talking about a graphical interface that allows the system to be used graphically.

  • Automatically Install Updates on RHEL8 or Fedora - Putorius

    Long time Server admins usually aren't fans of automatically installing updates on production systems. However, it may be a good idea on workstations or on closely monitored servers. It can save you some time, keep the system vulnerabilities down, and kill bugs fast. In this Linux quick tip we will discuss configuring your system to automatically install updates using DNF package manager.

    The DNF package manager provides a timer unit that will do this for you. All you need to do is install, configure, and enable it. If you are unsure of what a timer unit is, read "Using systemd timer units to schedule jobs". Let's install, configure, and enable the dnf-automatic.timer unit to install updates automatically.

  • How to Install Ubuntu Studio Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    Ubuntu Studio is a desktop environment that is free and open-source and designed for creative people. With its free and open nature, Ubuntu Studio provides the means to be protected from dominant platforms while still being able to explore new opportunities with ease. The operating system offers a suite of tools perfect when working in audio production or video production and graphics design that can help you produce desktop publishing without any limitations whatsoever! In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Ubuntu Studio Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the standard method of installing it directly from the Ubuntu 22.04 repository the command line terminal, plus some tips and screenshots to accompany the tutorial.

  • How to do a full install of Mattermost on Ubuntu Server 22.04 | TechRepublic

    Recently I’ve covered two different routes to deploying Mattermost to your network. The first method was via a TurnKey Linux virtual appliance and the second installed a newer version of the platform (which included kanban boards and Playlists) using Docker.

  • How to create a MySQL 8 database user with remote access to all databases | TechRepublic

    At some point, you're going to need to be able to connect to a MySQL 8 database remotely to manage your databases (either from the command line or a GUI). Jack Wallen shows you how to make this possible.

  • Max Mehl | Docker2Caddy - An automatic Reverse Proxy for Docker containers

    So you have a number of Docker containers running web services which you would like to expose to the outside? Well, you probably will at least have considered a reverse proxy already. Doing this manually for one, two or even five containers may be feasible, but everything above that will be a PITA for sure. At the FSFE we ran into the same issue with our own distributed container infrastructure at and crafted a neat solution that I would like to present to you in the next few minutes. The result is Docker2Caddy that provides a workflow in which you can spin up new containers anytime (e.g. via a CI) and the reverse proxy will just do the rest for you magically.

  • gopass in Fedora

    I started to use ZX2C4’s pass back in 2016 to manage my passwords. I liked the idea behind pass, but I found it too hackish. For this reason, I moved to gopass at the end of 2017 because it was a far more complete implementation of pass from my point of view. gopass is now part of my system, and I’m so used to it that it is hard for me to think about my workflows without gopass into them.

  • Testing GUVCView in Acer Aspire 1 laptop

    I built Easy 3.4.7 RC, and ran it on my baby laptop. This has a "VGA Webcam", which is only 640x480. I have a piece of masking tape stuck over it, being somewhat paranoid that someone could hack in and look at me. Took the tape off, and ran GUVCView. Actually, ran it in a terminal, 'guvcview', so as to see any error messages.

Maui Report 18

Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project’s progress. Maui 2.1.1 was released almost two months ago, and since then new features, bug fixes, and improvements have been made to the Maui set of apps and frameworks; the following blog post will cover some of the changes and highlights from the last month of development. Read more

Games: Danganronpa 2, Godlike Burger, Valheim

  • Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, Reviewed on Linux - Boiling Steam

    Sequels! It’s all about sequels these days, and Danganronpa 2 is no exception. Make one successful game and your publisher will demand a follow-up. Or your fans. Or yourself, because it’s easier than producing something really new, right?

  • Turn customers into food in Godlike Burger - out now | GamingOnLinux

    Turn customers into food in Godlike Burger, to serve more customers. This is like the opposite of the Overcooked series. Okay, perhaps not the opposite, but Overcooked's evil twin maybe. Developed by Liquid Pug with publishing from Daedalic Entertainment, this new Native Linux release looks hilarious.

  • Valheim is absolutely smashing it with 10 million copies sold | GamingOnLinux

    I'm not even remotely surprised by this, considering how absolutely enamoured by it I was when it first came out, spending every free moment running through the lands to explore. I think it certainly helped that they had quite an expansive free Alpha version available for quite a while before release, which pulled in quite a lot of eyes on it. Valheim is quite a magical game really, which does things so differently to other survival game it's simply brilliant. The team at Iron Gate fully deserve all the sales they can possibly get, it's easily one of the best games I've played over the last few years.

17 Open source ePub and eBook creators

The EPUB or (ePub) is a popular free eBook file format developed by the International Digital Publishing Forum (IDPF). It is contained by the OEBPS Container Format (OCF; Zip). It works on several eBook readers, and viewers, which make it popular among digital bookworms and readers. Many independent publishers, companies, and agencies use this format to publish their eBook. Read more

