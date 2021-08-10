today's howtos
How to install Apache web server on Ubuntu 22.04 - NextGenTips
Apache HTTP Server is a free and open-source cross-platform web server software. The goal of the Apache project is to provide a secure, efficient, and extensible server that provides HTTP services in sync with the current standards.
The new Apache 2.4.x or newer is needed in order to operate a TLS 1.3 web server with OpenSSL 1.1.1
In this tutorial, we will explain how to install the Apache web server on Ubuntu 22.04.
Prevent Kubernetes misconfigurations during development with this open source tool
I'm a developer by nature, but I've been doing a lot of DevOps work lately, especially with Kubernetes. As part of my work, I've helped develop a tool called datree with the aim of preventing Kubernetes misconfiguration from reaching production. Ideally, it helps empower collaboration and fosters a DevOps culture in your organization for the benefit of people like me, who don't always think in DevOps.
How to deploy Mattermost to your data center in minutes | TechRepublic
Looking to add an internal communication/collaboration platform for your teams? Jack Wallen shows you how easily you can deploy Mattermost as a virtual appliance.
How to Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 to 22.04 LTS (via GUI)
How to Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 to 22.04 LTS (via GUI)
How to install UFW Firewall on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout
Learn the simple steps to install the UFW firewall on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the command terminal to block or open ports in the active firewall.
UFW stands for uncomplicated firewall. The goal of UFW is to provide an uncomplicated command line-based frontend for the very powerful, but not exactly easy to configure Iptables. UFW supports both IPv4 and IPv6.
Users can install this open-source firewall on Linux systems easily because it is included in the package sources – at least if you are using an Ubuntu or Debian distribution. Other Linux users, such as Fedora need to download the source code package to get it.
GNU Linux Debian 11 – text to speech (text2speech) – read out text loud – listen to computer spoken text
instead of reading massively long passages of text (which can become tiresome fast)
it might be nice, to have the computer read out that text?
PHP MySQL Select Data - OSTechNix
This tutorial walks you through the steps to select data in a table from a MySQL database using PHP in XAMPP stack.
How To Install Snap on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Snap is a tool developed by Canonical for the purpose of package management and software deployment on Linux. Snap basically takes care of all the dependencies itself. A single build of snap can be run on different Linux distributions. Snap makes apps bundled in a way, which is self-contained, cross-platform, and free of any dependency.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Snap package manager on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It had grown from the downfall of Opera with many disgruntled when it changed from the Presto layout engine to a Chromium-based browser. This platform angered traditional Opera users. Since then, Vivaldi has become one of the most popular alternative Internet Browsers amongst the big three Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
Vivaldi promotes itself as a leading browser with faster navigation, clever bookmarking, more intelligent browsing, extensive tab management, and a more visual approach.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Vivaldi Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal and also the option of Vivaldi stable or Vivaldi snapshot browser versions.
How to Install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Opera is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Opera Software and operates as a Chromium-based browser. Opera offers a clean, modern web browser that is an alternative to the other major players in the Browser race.
Its famous Opera Turbo mode and its renowned battery saving mode are the best amongst all known web browsers by quite a margin, with a built-in VPN and much more.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Opera Browser stable, beta, or development (nightly) on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish, including installing, updating, and removing the browser.
How to Install Tor Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Tor, also known as The Onion Router, is open-source, free software that enables anonymous communication when using online services such as web surfing. The Tor network directs the Internet traffic through an accessible worldwide volunteer overlay network with over six thousand relays and continues to grow. Many users want to find more ways to keep their information and activities anonymous or at least as private as possible, which has led to Tor Browser growing quite popular in recent years as it conceals a user’s location and usage from anyone conducting network surveillance or traffic analysis.
The Tor network is intended to protect the personal privacy of users and their freedom and ability to conduct communication without having their activities monitored, and data were taken without their consent and used to sum it up.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest Tor Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish using various methods using the command line terminal with some information on basic setup.
How to Install Budgie Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Ubuntu Budgie is a desktop environment that is free and open-source that uses GNOME technologies such as GTK (> 3.x) and is developed by the Solus project, which also contributes to its design through contributors from numerous communities, including Arch Linux; Manjaro; openSUSE Tumbleweed – among others.
For users seeking an alternative to GNOME that is lightweight and sleek with a simple UI instead of focusing on eye candy, then Budgie is worth checking out.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Budgie Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the standard method of installing it directly from the Ubuntu 22.04 repository the command line terminal, plus some tips and screenshots to accompany the tutorial.
Find the Current Desktop Environment and its Version on Linux Mint 20
There are questions asked by Linux newbies that we, the more experienced ones, have the duty to answer. One of them concerns how to find the current desktop environment. In addition to this, knowing once and for all, which is the version of it. Today, in this post, you will learn how to do it.
Before we start, it is useful to know or remember what a desktop environment is.
A desktop environment on Linux is a set of software to offer the user of a computer a friendly and comfortable interaction. In short, we are talking about a graphical interface that allows the system to be used graphically.
Automatically Install Updates on RHEL8 or Fedora - Putorius
Long time Server admins usually aren't fans of automatically installing updates on production systems. However, it may be a good idea on workstations or on closely monitored servers. It can save you some time, keep the system vulnerabilities down, and kill bugs fast. In this Linux quick tip we will discuss configuring your system to automatically install updates using DNF package manager.
The DNF package manager provides a timer unit that will do this for you. All you need to do is install, configure, and enable it. If you are unsure of what a timer unit is, read "Using systemd timer units to schedule jobs". Let's install, configure, and enable the dnf-automatic.timer unit to install updates automatically.
Maui Report 18
Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project’s progress. Maui 2.1.1 was released almost two months ago, and since then new features, bug fixes, and improvements have been made to the Maui set of apps and frameworks; the following blog post will cover some of the changes and highlights from the last month of development.
Games: Danganronpa 2, Godlike Burger, Valheim
17 Open source ePub and eBook creators
The EPUB or (ePub) is a popular free eBook file format developed by the International Digital Publishing Forum (IDPF). It is contained by the OEBPS Container Format (OCF; Zip). It works on several eBook readers, and viewers, which make it popular among digital bookworms and readers. Many independent publishers, companies, and agencies use this format to publish their eBook.
